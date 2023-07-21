Justyn Vicky, a popular fitness influencer on social media, has died. He was 33.

The Paradise Bali Gym, where Vicky worked as a personal trainer, confirmed the news of his death in a tribute to their friend shared earlier this week on Instagram.

A barbell weighting more than 450 lbs. fell on the coach's neck, according to a report from The Daily Mail. Vicky was allegedly doing strength training while squat-pressing a barbell when the accident occurred last week.

The outlet reported that Vicky was rushed to the hospital, where he suffered a broken neck and compression of nerves connecting to his heart and lungs. Despite an emergency operation, he died shortly after.

Justyn Vicky Justyn Vicky/Instsagram

In the statement posted by The Paradise Bali Gym alongside a photo of Vicky, the company wrote, "Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support."

They added, "His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply."

His colleagues also praised Vicky's impact on their lives, calling it "immeasurable."

"Let us honor his memory by continuing to embrace the values and lessons he imparted upon us: to strive for our goals, to lift each other up, and to cherish the gift of health," they wrote. "Rest peacefully, dear friend. You will forever remain in our hearts."