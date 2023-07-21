Fitness Influencer Justyn Vicky Dead at 33 After 450-Lb. Barbell Reportedly Falls on Him
Vicky was allegedly doing strength training while squat-pressing a barbell when the accident occurred
Justyn Vicky, a popular fitness influencer on social media, has died. He was 33.
The Paradise Bali Gym, where Vicky worked as a personal trainer, confirmed the news of his death in a tribute to their friend shared earlier this week on Instagram.
A barbell weighting more than 450 lbs. fell on the coach's neck, according to a report from The Daily Mail. Vicky was allegedly doing strength training while squat-pressing a barbell when the accident occurred last week.
The outlet reported that Vicky was rushed to the hospital, where he suffered a broken neck and compression of nerves connecting to his heart and lungs. Despite an emergency operation, he died shortly after.
- Tamra Judge Says There’s a ‘Huge Chance’ Vicki Gunvalson Will Be Back for More ‘RHOC’ (Exclusive)
- Vicki Gunvalson Teases ‘Some Issues’ With Gretchen Rossi During ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ (Exclusive)
- ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Larry Myers Jr. Dead at 49
- Pro Swimmer Defends Herself After Fitness Influencer Accused Her of Mocking Boy She Recorded Lifting Weights
- Fitness Influencer Admits She Lied About Cancer Treatment for Clout
In the statement posted by The Paradise Bali Gym alongside a photo of Vicky, the company wrote, "Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support."
They added, "His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply."
His colleagues also praised Vicky's impact on their lives, calling it "immeasurable."
"Let us honor his memory by continuing to embrace the values and lessons he imparted upon us: to strive for our goals, to lift each other up, and to cherish the gift of health," they wrote. "Rest peacefully, dear friend. You will forever remain in our hearts."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment