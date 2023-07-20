First Still From New ‘Saw’ Movie Reveals Return of Infamous Jigsaw

The murderous mastermind behind the notorious Jigsaw, John Kramer (Tobin Bell), returns to the Saw franchise in Saw X, hitting theatres Sept. 29.
Since 2004, Bell has terrified audiences as the serial killer, terrorizing his victims in the name of teaching them the value of life. His torturous, gruesome games and traps are made all the more chilling by the presence of a creepy doll on a bicycle that has become the series' icon.
Directed by Kevin Greutert, this next installment goes back in time between the first and second franchise films to explore one of Jigsaw's most personal twisted games. A cancer-ridden Kramer heads to Mexico in an attempt to participate in a dangerous but possibly life-saving cancer treatment, only to find out he has been a con victim. This leads Kramer to flip the script on his scammers, implementing his depraved methods to teach them a grizzly lesson and get his revenge.
The first photo teaser released by Lionsgate shows Bell as Kramer, seemingly ready for retaliation.
- Raquel Leviss’ Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Still in Negotiations Following Scandoval: Sources
- ‘Haunted Mansion’ Director Reveals the Most Hidden Easter Egg in New Movie
- ‘Beetlejuice 2,’ Starring Jenna Ortega, Sets Release Date
- Joe Goldberg to Return to New York — and Mooney’s — in ‘You’ Season 5, the Series’ Ender
- Beef Squashed: Dwayne Johnson Announces His Return for Next ‘Fast’ Movie—With a Twist
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment