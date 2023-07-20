First Still From New ‘Saw’ Movie Reveals Return of Infamous Jigsaw

The murderous mastermind behind the notorious Jigsaw, John Kramer (Tobin Bell), returns to the Saw franchise in Saw X, hitting theatres Sept. 29.

Since 2004, Bell has terrified audiences as the serial killer, terrorizing his victims in the name of teaching them the value of life. His torturous, gruesome games and traps are made all the more chilling by the presence of a creepy doll on a bicycle that has become the series' icon.

Directed by Kevin Greutert, this next installment goes back in time between the first and second franchise films to explore one of Jigsaw's most personal twisted games. A cancer-ridden Kramer heads to Mexico in an attempt to participate in a dangerous but possibly life-saving cancer treatment, only to find out he has been a con victim. This leads Kramer to flip the script on his scammers, implementing his depraved methods to teach them a grizzly lesson and get his revenge.

The first photo teaser released by Lionsgate shows Bell as Kramer, seemingly ready for retaliation.