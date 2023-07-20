First Still From New ‘Saw’ Movie Reveals Return of Infamous Jigsaw - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

First Still From New ‘Saw’ Movie Reveals Return of Infamous Jigsaw

'Saw X' hits theaters Sept. 29

Published |Updated
Jenna Fanelli
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Tobin Bell as John Kramer in Saw X. Lionsgate

The murderous mastermind behind the notorious Jigsaw, John Kramer (Tobin Bell), returns to the Saw franchise in Saw X, hitting theatres Sept. 29. 

Since 2004, Bell has terrified audiences as the serial killer, terrorizing his victims in the name of teaching them the value of life. His torturous, gruesome games and traps are made all the more chilling by the presence of a creepy doll on a bicycle that has become the series' icon. 

Directed by Kevin Greutert, this next installment goes back in time between the first and second franchise films to explore one of Jigsaw's most personal twisted games. A cancer-ridden Kramer heads to Mexico in an attempt to participate in a dangerous but possibly life-saving cancer treatment, only to find out he has been a con victim. This leads Kramer to flip the script on his scammers, implementing his depraved methods to teach them a grizzly lesson and get his revenge. 

The first photo teaser released by Lionsgate shows Bell as Kramer, seemingly ready for retaliation. 

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.