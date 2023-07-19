At a time when the Motion Picture Production Code strictly prohibited on-screen kisses that lasted more than three seconds, Czech filmmaker Gustav Machatý pushed the envelope.

Machatý's 1933 film Ecstasy, which starred inventor Hedy Lamarr, was the first film in modern history to feature a sex scene. Also notable is that the scene centers the experience of Lamarr's character, depicting the still taboo subject of female pleasure, in what was also considered the first on-screen female orgasm. The scene lasts a little over a minute — and though it's tremendously tame by today's standards, in the 1930s, it wasn't readily accepted.

The film was barred from entering the United States for its sexual content, according to Middle Tennessee State University’s First Amendment Encyclopedia, which says the U.S. Customs Service not only banned the film, but also burned the print that the film's distributor had sent over.

Ecstasy's distributor, Eureka Productions, ultimately re-attempted to distribute the film in the U.S., this time with a re-edited version, but still faced oppositions and bans, particular in New York State. Eureka Productions tried to sue New York officials into showing the film, to no avail. A district court ruled that the state had the authority to ban a film that officials believed was obscene. It also shot down the distributors' argument that not showing the film showed bias against foreign products.

"All films, domestic and foreign, offered for exhibition in the state of New York, are subject to uniform regulations by the provisions of the statute. The statute did not deal differently with foreign films. All are required to meet the same standard of decency and morality," the ruling reads.

The film faced similar obstacles in Nebraska, where a judge ruled that the film violated "decency laws," according to First Amendment Encyclopedia. The film went through several other legal battles — even the Pope had tried to block it from being seen in Italy — and sparked a national debate on censorship, before it was finally allowed full U.S. distribution in 1940.

Lamarr apparently regretted her nudity in the film, later saying that she was "tricked" into appearing nude, according to Collider. Deadline wrote that Lamarr's husband reportedly tried to buy up all copies of the film to keep it from being seen.