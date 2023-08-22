Fired Taylor Swift Security Guard Says He’s Been Offered Jobs Since Going Viral (Exclusive)

Calvin Denker, the security guard who was fired shortly after a video of him singing along at a Taylor Swift concert went viral, is speaking out about how the situation has impacted his professional career.
"I have been extended the opportunities to work for several other security companies since the TikTok," Denker tells The Messenger. "I might decide to take a job interview or two, but this security gig was always meant as my fun job in free time, and I am a full-time software engineer."
Last week, Denker explained that the security company he worked for has a policy that bans workers from "taking photos with any of the performers." When firing him, an HR representative for the company referenced Denker's previous video where he confessed he gave concertgoers pieces of paper with his phone number on it and "asked to be sent any photos that I made my way into."
Denker said appearing in photos and footage is nothing new, however, this time "the exception is that I made sure I got any that I was included in." He later added, "As long as I was at that concert, I was doing my job."
He also agreed to delete his TikTok, but never heard back from the company until he was scheduled to work an Ed Sheeran concert earlier this month. After working for seven hours, he was instructed to go to HR, and the rep he had previously spoken to was "upset" that he was back.
"Please don't go sending any hate to this company," Denker clarified in a video. "I just wanted to update all of you because it was a very popular TikTok for me. So I wanted to let all of you know what had happened."
While Denker has yet to hear from Swift or Sheeran's teams, there seems to be no bad blood.
"My favorite Taylor song is 'Paper Rings,'" Denker says. "My favorite Ed song is actually a feature with Tori Kelly called 'I Was Made For Loving You'. It was my wedding song."
