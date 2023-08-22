Fired Singing Security Guard From Taylor Swift Show Pleads With Fans Not to Send ‘Hate’ to Company - The Messenger
Fired Singing Security Guard From Taylor Swift Show Pleads With Fans Not to Send ‘Hate’ to Company

'I hold no grudges against my employer,' said the former security guard

Charmaine Patterson
A security guard who was fired shortly after a video of him singing along at a Taylor Swift concert went viral is asking fans not to send negative messages to his now-former employer.

"Please don't go sending any hate to this company," Calvin Denker said in the video. "I just wanted to update all of you because it was a very popular TikTok for me. So I wanted to let all of you know what had happened."

What happened?

He explained that the security company has a policy that bans workers from "taking photos with any of the performers." When firing him, an HR representative for the company referenced Denker's previous video where he confessed he gave concertgoers pieces of paper with his phone number on it and "asked to be sent any photos that I made my way into."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during &quot;Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour&quot; at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images

Denker said appearing in photos and footage is nothing new, however, this time "the exception is that I made sure I got any that I was included in." He later added, "As long as I was at that concert, I was doing my job."

He also agreed to delete his TikTok, but never heard back from the company until he was scheduled to work an Ed Sheeran concert earlier this month. After working for seven hours, he was instructed to go to HR, and the rep he had previously spoken to was "upset" that he was back.

Staying positive, Denker said, "I still got to work one of the coolest concerts ever, and I got to work it twice. So that is fantastic. And I hold no grudges against my employer."

