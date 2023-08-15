Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault Scandal - The Messenger
Fired ‘Below Deck’ Star Laura Bileskalne Defends Herself, Axed Castmate Luke Jones After Sexual Assault Scandal

After Bileskalne and Jones were both fired from the reality show over inappropriate conduct, Bileskalne argued things were 'taken out of context'

Daniel Trainor
Laura Bileskalne and Luke Jones were fired from “Below Deck Down Under.” The show dealt with issues of sexual assault, harassment, and consent quickly and decisively. Laurent Basset/Bravo

After being fired from Below Deck Down Under, cast member Laura Bileskalne is speaking out.

Bileskalne was axed from the Bravo show during an episode airing last week after she defended the actions of castmate Luke Jones — who attempted, while naked, to get into bed with co-star Margot Sisson while she was asleep — and for making her own unwanted advances on deckhand Adam Kodra.

"What we are witnessing now is one harrasment [sic] been defended by other harrasment," Bileskalne wrote on Instagram Stories Sunday. "Which cancels it all out really. People been influenced by what has been fed to them."

The Latvia native wrote the message alongside a picture of herself and Jones, who was also fired. She left a note on the photo reading, "You are not alone @luke."

"Being a part of a reality TV show comes with its fair share of challenges and misunderstandings," Bileskalne continued. "The show often portrays a condensed version of events, which can be misconstrued and taken out of context. It is essential to remember that what you see on television may not always reflect the entirety of a person's character or intentions."

Bileskalne also shared screengrabs of Jones' interaction with Sisson on the show, seemingly in an attempt to make a case for her fellow cast-off.

"I don't take sh-- from who has not actually watched it," she wrote. "Don't make up a preditor [sic] from someone who gave a HUG to a girl who willingly kissed 25 min ago. Her over yourself and your bs."

Bileskalne shared a number of DMs she had received from supportive fans who were upset about her firing.

"I will never do or ever will stand up for what is wrong," Bileskalne wrote alongside one of the messages. "And you can not bent me. I am a hustler and you have nothing on me."

Bileskalne's remarks seemed to contradict the apology she issued in the direct aftermath of her dismissal.

"My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position," she wrote on Instagram last week. "And to Margot to not been able to empathize. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show."

