Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in Movie - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)

Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in Movie

Didier Nusbaumer and thirteen others were arrested in Myanmar, according to state media reports

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Myanmar military soldier hoists a national flag during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of Independence Day in Yangon, Myanmar on Jan. 4, 2017. A Swiss citizen was arrested in military-ruled Myanmar for writing a screenplay and creating a film that allegedly insulted Buddhism, state media reported Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.AP Photo, File

Didier Nusbaumer was arrested alongside thirteen other people in Myanmar for allegedly insulting Buddhism, which is punishable in the country, according to the Associated Press.

Citing state media reports, the outlet reported that Nusbaumer wrote and filmed the movie Don’t Expect Anything, which was posted on YouTube on July 24.

The film started to receive criticism after clips of it began circulating on social media platforms. “Although the people in the film’s main roles are Buddhist, they behaved inappropriately and degraded the dignity and morals of monks through their physical gestures and dialogue,” the media report said.

It is unclear where the group, which includes a 12-year-old girl, is being held.

Last year, the country jailed a Japanese filmmaker, sentencing him to ten years in prison for violating sedition and communication laws, Reuters reported.

In 2016, Myanmar deported a Spanish tourist for having a tattoo of Buddha on his leg and a Dutch tourist was sentenced for three months with hard labor after unplugging a loudspeaker used by Buddhist monks to broadcast a sermon.

Since early 2021, Myanmar has been ruled by its military following an overthrowing of its government previously led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.