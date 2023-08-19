Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in Movie

Didier Nusbaumer was arrested alongside thirteen other people in Myanmar for allegedly insulting Buddhism, which is punishable in the country, according to the Associated Press.

Citing state media reports, the outlet reported that Nusbaumer wrote and filmed the movie Don’t Expect Anything, which was posted on YouTube on July 24.

The film started to receive criticism after clips of it began circulating on social media platforms. “Although the people in the film’s main roles are Buddhist, they behaved inappropriately and degraded the dignity and morals of monks through their physical gestures and dialogue,” the media report said.

It is unclear where the group, which includes a 12-year-old girl, is being held.

Last year, the country jailed a Japanese filmmaker, sentencing him to ten years in prison for violating sedition and communication laws, Reuters reported.

In 2016, Myanmar deported a Spanish tourist for having a tattoo of Buddha on his leg and a Dutch tourist was sentenced for three months with hard labor after unplugging a loudspeaker used by Buddhist monks to broadcast a sermon.

Since early 2021, Myanmar has been ruled by its military following an overthrowing of its government previously led by Aung San Suu Kyi.