Film Creator With Down Syndrome Finds Unconventional Success With Short Comedy-Horror Movie - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Film Creator With Down Syndrome Finds Unconventional Success With Short Comedy-Horror Movie

Otto Baxter is set to release his first short comedy-horror project, 'The Puppet Asylum,' in September

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Otto Baxter is paving his own way in the film industry

Baxter, who lives with Down syndrome, recently opened up about his film, The Puppet Asylum, in a new interview with The Guardian. The 30-minute comedy-horror-musical short is set in Victorian London and is inspired by Jack the Ripper, A Nightmare on Elm Street and his own experience. 

“My life is a bit like a horror story,” Baxter told the outlet. "But mainly, I made the film because I just love horror.”

Filmmaker Peter Beard, who worked with Bruce Fletcher to help Baxter shape his ideas, added, “Our rule for The Puppet Asylum was that we weren’t allowed to make anything up — Otto had to do it all himself."

The story of The Puppet Asylum is a reimagining of Baxter's own life, from his birth and adoption to "becoming his own master," and explores the narrative of a "misunderstood child on a path to controlling their own life," per Story Films.

Otto Baxter
Otto BaxterLinkedIn

"I am the first writer and director with Down syndrome commissioned by a British broadcaster to make a film like this, but hopefully not the last," Baxter previously wrote. "Making my vision come to life has been totally mind-blowing. Without exception the whole team has made me feel welcomed, listened to, included and respected as a fellow artist."

Read More

He continued: "Having Down syndrome has meant I have often been excluded from teams so it has been wonderful to have the experience of being at the center of such an inclusive and professional project. I hope this will become standard working practice and help with the fight for inclusion and equality in the industry and beyond. I would like to thank all the people at Sky for believing in me, enabling me to share my story."

Along with the short film, Baxter will release a documentary called Otto Baxter: Not a F---ing Horror Story, which follows the filmmaker over the course of six years as he wrote and directed The Puppet Asylum

Otto Baxter: Not A F---ing Horror Story and The Puppet Asylum will be released in UK and Irish theaters on Sept. 1 and on Sky Documentaries and NOW on Sept. 23.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.