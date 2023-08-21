Otto Baxter is paving his own way in the film industry.

Baxter, who lives with Down syndrome, recently opened up about his film, The Puppet Asylum, in a new interview with The Guardian. The 30-minute comedy-horror-musical short is set in Victorian London and is inspired by Jack the Ripper, A Nightmare on Elm Street and his own experience.

“My life is a bit like a horror story,” Baxter told the outlet. "But mainly, I made the film because I just love horror.”

Filmmaker Peter Beard, who worked with Bruce Fletcher to help Baxter shape his ideas, added, “Our rule for The Puppet Asylum was that we weren’t allowed to make anything up — Otto had to do it all himself."

The story of The Puppet Asylum is a reimagining of Baxter's own life, from his birth and adoption to "becoming his own master," and explores the narrative of a "misunderstood child on a path to controlling their own life," per Story Films.

"I am the first writer and director with Down syndrome commissioned by a British broadcaster to make a film like this, but hopefully not the last," Baxter previously wrote. "Making my vision come to life has been totally mind-blowing. Without exception the whole team has made me feel welcomed, listened to, included and respected as a fellow artist."

He continued: "Having Down syndrome has meant I have often been excluded from teams so it has been wonderful to have the experience of being at the center of such an inclusive and professional project. I hope this will become standard working practice and help with the fight for inclusion and equality in the industry and beyond. I would like to thank all the people at Sky for believing in me, enabling me to share my story."

Along with the short film, Baxter will release a documentary called Otto Baxter: Not a F---ing Horror Story, which follows the filmmaker over the course of six years as he wrote and directed The Puppet Asylum.

Otto Baxter: Not A F---ing Horror Story and The Puppet Asylum will be released in UK and Irish theaters on Sept. 1 and on Sky Documentaries and NOW on Sept. 23.