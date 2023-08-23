Fifth Harmony Alum Dinah Jane Drops ‘Ya Ya’ Video: ‘New Era Unlocked’

Dinah Jane is back with a new era.

The Fifth Harmony alum shared her latest single and music video for "Ya Ya" on Tuesday, her first since 2020, while explaining the significance behind the "body empowering island anthem."

"New Era Unlocked," wrote Jane on YouTube. "Welcome to my first single back, and this time I'm in the driver's seat. I'm excited to start this new chapter and share it with all of you."

She served three gorgeous looks in the video, some paying tribute to her Polynesian culture, like the her "Island Barbie" look, which featured a jeweled bra custom-made by a Tahitian dance troupe.

"It's embellished with Tahitian Mother of Pearl and REAL coral from the Tahitian coral reef," she wrote.

Jane continued, "I'm feeling so connected to my people and my ancestors like never before. I'm so proud to be a sun Kissed brown skin Polynesian Gal. This is for all the baddies, LOVE the skin you’re in. Every season and every reason mmkay!! I hope ya love this body empowering island anthem. Just as much as I do."

After the group found fame on The X Factor in 2012, Fifth Harmony announced an indefinite hiatus in 2018 as the members pursued their solo careers.

Jane dropped her solo debut EP Dinah Jane 1 in 2019 with plans for a headlining world tour, which was postponed amid the COVID pandemic.

Dinah Jane's "Ya Ya" is now streaming.