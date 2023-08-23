Fifth Harmony Alum Dinah Jane Drops ‘Ya Ya’ Video: ‘New Era Unlocked’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Fifth Harmony Alum Dinah Jane Drops ‘Ya Ya’ Video: ‘New Era Unlocked’

Her first single since 2020, Jane explained the significance behind the 'body empowering island anthem'

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Dinah Jane stars in the music video for her 2023 single ‘Ya Ya.’Dinah Jane/YouTube

Dinah Jane is back with a new era.

The Fifth Harmony alum shared her latest single and music video for "Ya Ya" on Tuesday, her first since 2020, while explaining the significance behind the "body empowering island anthem."

"New Era Unlocked," wrote Jane on YouTube. "Welcome to my first single back, and this time I'm in the driver's seat. I'm excited to start this new chapter and share it with all of you."

She served three gorgeous looks in the video, some paying tribute to her Polynesian culture, like the her "Island Barbie" look, which featured a jeweled bra custom-made by a Tahitian dance troupe.

"It's embellished with Tahitian Mother of Pearl and REAL coral from the Tahitian coral reef," she wrote.

Jane continued, "I'm feeling so connected to my people and my ancestors like never before. I'm so proud to be a sun Kissed brown skin Polynesian Gal. This is for all the baddies, LOVE the skin you’re in. Every season and every reason mmkay!! I hope ya love this body empowering island anthem. Just as much as I do."

After the group found fame on The X Factor in 2012, Fifth Harmony announced an indefinite hiatus in 2018 as the members pursued their solo careers.

Read More

Jane dropped her solo debut EP Dinah Jane 1 in 2019 with plans for a headlining world tour, which was postponed amid the COVID pandemic.

Dinah Jane's "Ya Ya" is now streaming.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.