15 Times Barbie Left Her Mark on Pop Culture (Licensing Not Required)

Although the world is pink with anticipation for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Margot Robbie is only the latest person to emulate the iconic doll.

Proving to be more American than McDonald's Baked Apple Pie, more than a billion Barbies have been sold since the doll first hit shelves in 1959, with Mattel claiming that three were sold every second in 2008.

Barbie has also been immortalized on the screen on numerous occasions. Although Mattel has kept the trademark close to its chest over the past 60-plus years, with a few exceptions, free speech and parody laws have only contributed to the brand's massive global appeal and timeless relevance.

After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and it's practically impossible to scroll through Instagram on Halloween without seeing at least one Kardashian/Jenner in "Barbie pink" and a blonde wig.

Below, look back at some of the most memorable moments Barbie has inspired across pop culture before Gerwig's screen adaptation hits theaters on July 21.

1) "Barbie Girl" by Aqua (1997)

Aqua performs "Barbie Girl" in the music video for the Danish Europop group's 1997 hit Universal Music Group

Let's just get this one out of the way. You can't mention the name Barbie without thinking about it. You're probably singing "life in plastic, it's fantastic" in your head right now — which is why it might shock some to learn that a legal battle ensued over the song after its release.

Although the infectious bop eventually defined a generation, Mattel filed a lawsuit against the Danish Europop group and their label MCA for trademark violation, accusing the band of compromising Barbie's reputation with sexually suggestive lyrics. The toy company even came after the group for using their trademarked "Barbie pink" color in promoting the song.

"Barbie Girl" was ultimately protected under the First Amendment as parody, with a judge writing in his opinion that "the parties are advised to chill."

Although Aqua lead singer Lene Nystrøm's manager Ulrich Møller-Jørgensen told Variety last year that "the song will not be used in the movie," it appears Robbie had some sway, recalling to Rolling Stone that she told Gerwig, "It has to be in there."

Thanks to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World (with Aqua)," the group gets a credit on the movie's star-studded soundtrack. Fans were pleasantly surprised when the sampled track was teased in a trailer for the movie released in May.

2) Toy Story 3 (2010)

Barbie and Ken in Toy Story 3 (2010) Disney/Pixar

Although screenwriter Joss Whedon intended for Barbie to make her iconic entrance at the end of the original 1995 Disney Pixar film, Mattel wouldn't allow the appearance. The company felt it was important to let kids project imaginary personalities onto the dolls and worried that giving Barbie a voice onscreen would defeat that purpose.

The original idea for Barbie in the TSCU (Toy Story Cinematic Universe) ultimately became Little Bo Peep (voiced by Annie Potts). The toymaker also wouldn't allow G.I. Joe to appear in the first film, although they did concede on Mr. Potato Head.

Mattel ultimately came around by the time of the long-awaited third installment 15 years later, when Barbie finally joined the gang (voiced by The Little Mermaid's Jodi Benson).

3) Saturday Night Live's "Inside Barbie's Dreamhouse" (2002)

Amy Poehler and Britney Spears appear in the 2002 Saturday Night Live sketch 'Inside Barbie's Dream House' NBC

The NBC sketch comedy show has paid tribute to Barbie on several occasions since it premiered in 1975, but none were as memorable as the soap opera parody in which Amy Poehler's Barbie revealed that her supposed little sister Skipper (played by celeb host/musical guest Britney Spears) is actually her daughter… and the father is a Han Solo action figure.

Poehler returned to (one of) her plastic Barbie shoes in 2005 when she walked in on Ken (Will Forte) with Fashion Fever Barbie (host Paris Hilton).

4) Paris Hilton's "Barbie Persona"

Paris Hilton attends Jeremy Scott & Moschino Party with Barbie (2014) Venturelli/WireImage

The DJ and mega-influencer, who found fame in the early 2000s on The Simple Life, told People in 2020 that she created her infamous "Barbie persona" to cope with the pain and abuse she said she suffered as a teenager at Provo Canyon School in Utah.

"I was so grateful to be out; I didn't want to think about it," she said. "I just wanted to live my life. Going out and partying was numbing the pain. With the voice, the clothes, I basically created this entire character. I wanted to hide who I really was. Because when you are constantly berated and abused, it will obviously get to you."

5) Life-Size (2000)

Tyra Banks in 'Life-Size' (2000) Disney

Eve is great!

Sure, she had a different name and her own doll empire, but there's no denying Tyra Banks' beloved character was inspired by the cultural phenomenon that is Barbie.

The coming-of-age film stars a young Lindsay Lohan as Casey, a tomboy who desperately needs some female guidance following her mother's death. Naturally, Casey attempts a magical spell to bring mommy back to life but instead turns her Eve doll into a real-life supermodel turned actress (eventually turned Emmy-nominated TV personality).

6) Never Been Kissed (1999)

'Never Been Kissed' Malibu Barbie scene 20th Century Studios

What's Halloween (or a themed prom) without an accidental Barbie and Ken group costume? Just make sure you don't totally rip off your BFF's Malibu Barbie idea.

That disaster was narrowly avoided in the climactic scene from this beloved Drew Barrymore romantic comedy when mean girl Gibby (Jordan Ladd) arrives at the school dance to find her pals Kirsten (Jessica Alba) and Kristin (Marley Shelton) channeling Disco Barbie and Evening Gown Barbie.

Let's hope Medieval Barbie makes a cameo in the upcoming movie. Wouldn't that be Rufus?!

7) The Simpsons' "Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy" (1994)

Springfield has its own Barbie parody in Malibu Stacy. She's Lisa's favorite doll, but the second grader takes issue with the pull-string toy's sexist catchphrases like "Thinking too much gives you wrinkles" and "Don't ask me, I'm just a girl!"

The doll's name was a nod to Stacey, sold from 1968 to 1971 as "Barbie's British chum" before the face mold was used for Malibu Barbie.

But the episode was actually inspired by Teen Talk Barbie, which was released in 1992 with 270 pre-programmed phrases, included "math class is tough." Mattel soon removed the phrase after uproar from feminist and academic communities.

8) Nicki Minaj’s Barbz

'Pink Friday' by Nicki Minaj Cash Money

Long before she and Ice Spice graced the movie's soundtrack, the Grammy nominee has expressed her love for Barbie throughout her work, going by Harajuku Barbie as one of her pre-Minaj personas. She's even dubbed her loyal fandom "Harajuku Barbiez Presidentduane" (a.k.a. Barbz).

"I think all girls say it," explained Minaj of the moniker on RapFix Live in 2010. "They call themselves a particular Barbie, like Black Barbie or Korean Barbie. I don't know... Barbie's been such a staple in our culture that as women, no matter what color you are, it's almost like there's always a Barbie that you can relate to, especially when they made Barbies that went to work."

Minaj's devotion has even been recognized by Mattel, which created a one-of-a-kind Barbie in her likeness in 2010. The doll was auctioned for at least $4,855 to benefit Project Angel Food, a nonprofit providing food for people impacted by HIV and AIDS.

Although Mattel sued snack brand Rap Snacks last year over the company's Minaj-themed "Barbie-Que" honey truffle chips, the lawsuit was dismissed the next month, and the chip was renamed "Bar-B-Quin'."

9) Small Soldiers (1998)

Kirsten Dunst being attacked by dolls in 'Small Soldiers' (1998)

In another onscreen Barbie nod that often goes overlooked, this PG-13 take on Toy Story saw a teenage Kirsten Dunst held hostage by her own collection of Gwendy dolls (which also took inspiration from the U.K.'s Sindy fashion dolls).

"Don't hate me because I'm beautiful," says one of the dolls (voiced by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Christina Ricci) in a Frankenstein-esque scene of the Gwendies coming to life.

In the movie, a suburban battle royale ensues between the Commando Elite militia and the peaceful Gorgonite creatures, two rivaling groups of children's toys accidentally brought to life by military technology.

10) The Most Popular Girls in School (2012-?)

She's not Barbie… She is Mackenzie Zales, duh! Head cheerleader, homecoming queen, part-time model.

This NSFW stop-motion YouTube series, which has received millions of views, uses mostly Barbies and other dolls to create a hilariously inappropriate take on the teen soap genre.

Created by Mark Cope and Carlo Moss, the show has featured voiceover appearances from Tyler Oakley, Michelle Visage and Grace Helbig. Charlize Theron's Denver & Delilah production banner was even reported to be developing a stop-motion series based on MPGIS back in 2015.

11) Trixie Mattel

Trixie's Decades of Dolls: Celebrity Edition! Trixie Mattel/YouTube

The drag superstar and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 3 has become a global icon, known for her signature doll-like aesthetic and frequent nods to Barbie.

"Mattel happened because I always had an affinity with dolls and children's toys," explained Mattel (real name Brian Firkus) of her drag persona in a 2015 interview with Milwaukee Magazine. "Your last name is like the name of your manufacturer — your mom and dad — so I thought to make it the toy company."

Mattel, a TV personality, singer-songwriter and business mogul, frequently showcases her massive Barbie collection on her YouTube channel.

12) Rat Race (2001)

This star-studded comedy inspired by 1963's It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World got away with using the Barbie name in a particularly edgy joke… but only because it was about a very different Barbie.

In the movie, Jon Lovitz and Kathy Najimy play a couple on a road trip whose daughter won't stop whining about going to a Barbie museum advertised on a billboard. Dad eventually gives in, taking his family to a museum honoring infamous Nazi Klaus Barbie.

13) Rugrats' Cynthia (1991-2004)

Cynthia is basically the sixth OG core character of the Rugrats franchise.

In the cartoon, this Barbie-like doll has a stronghold on young impressionable girls like the spoiled only child Angelica Pickles, who has a codependent attachment to the toy.

Animator Craig Bartlett said that he created Cynthia in season 1 because he "wanted Angelica to have someone to talk to," as she was often at odds with the other babies.

14) Andy Warhol's Final Painting (1986)

Preview of the exhibition 'Barbie - the Icon' (2016) Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

Barbie, Portrait of BillyBoy* was the renowned pop artist and cultural legend's final painting before he died at age 58.

The portrait was meant to depict Warhol's then 23-year-old muse, BillyBoy*, a noted Barbie aficionado known for his massive collection of the dolls. He even designed two Barbies and worked with Mattel to curate exhibits around the doll before launching his own toy company.

BillyBoy* previously told BBC News, "For some reason, I didn't appreciate [the] idea" of Warhol painting his portrait, despite the artist's frequent requests.

"Out of annoyance, I said to him, 'Well, if you really want to do my portrait, do a portrait of Barbie because Barbie, c'est moi,'" he recounted in 2015. "He took it literally. He took a Barbie that I had given him and turned it into a portrait and called it Portrait of BillyBoy*."

The painting hung in BillyBoy*'s living room until he sold it for £722,500 ($1,161,780) in 2014 at Christie's Auction House in London. A version of the painting hangs in Mattel's El Segundo, Calif. headquarters, and replicas accompany a 2015 Warhol-inspired Barbie.

15) Barbiecore

(L-R) Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis, Tommy Dorfman i Joe Maher/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Barbie has always had her thumb on the pulse of the fashion industry, collaborating with the likes of Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior, Versace, Moschino, and even Bob Mackie. But she's recently left her mark on a new generation as the world experiences Barbie fever.

In recent years, a pink-saturated aesthetic known as "Barbiecore" has taken over social media and red carpets alike, with stars like Megan Fox, Lizzo and Harry Styles among those championing the look.

Valentino capitalized on the trend last year with the Valentino Pink PP collection and matching signature color, named for creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Barbie hits theaters July 21.