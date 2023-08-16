While R. Kelly is serving a 30-year sentence for sex trafficking and racketeering charges, prosecutors are urging his former label, Universal Music Publishing, to use royalties he's earned to pay his victims.
In court documents filed in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York on Tuesday, and seen by The Messenger, prosecutors state that Universal was served a "writ of continuing garnishment" for $520,549.90 on July 17, 2022.
As of the filing, the balance owed was $506,950.26.
In June, Universal responded to the writ of continuing garnishment and said "it had in its custody, control, or possession, music publishing royalties" for Kelly totaling $567,444.19, per the court document.
The disgraced singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was also issued the written order but has yet to respond, "and the statutory time to do so has expired," prosecutors wrote.
They're asking the court to order Universal, who parted ways with Kelly in 2019, to pay the balance within 10 days.
A judge initially ordered Kelly to pay $480,000 in fines and restitution following his sentencing in Brooklyn last June. The singer was then sentenced to 20 years for separate convictions related to child pornography and enticement of minors for sex in Chicago. He is serving both sentences simultaneously, however, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said he must serve one more year after the 30-year sentence.
After his second sentencing, Kelly was fined an additional $42,000, bringing the total to just over $520,000.
