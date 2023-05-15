‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star Zoey Merchant Knows There’s More to ‘Wren’ Than Meets the Eye

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 8, Episode 1 of Fear the Walking Dead, "Remember What They Took From You."

At 12 years old, Zoey Merchant isn't old enough to watch AMC's powerhouse series The Walking Dead — in fact, it began just two months after she was born in 2010. But her parents — and especially her father — are longtime fans of the franchise, making it all the more sweet when she scored the coveted role of Mo (or, if you're working for PADRE, "Wren") on the eighth and final season of its first spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead.

"I went up to my dad and screamed, 'I just made it on Fear the Walking Dead!'" Merchant told The Messenger, Zooming in from her childhood bedroom after a full day of school. "He was like, 'You're joking.' He went crazy."

Mo is Merchant's first big screen credit, aside from a small role on an episode of Reelz's The Price of Fame. But Mo, the adopted daughter of Morgan (Lennie James) whom we first met in Season 6, will play an integral role in the final installment of Fear. Eight years after Madison (Kim Dickens) kidnapped an infant Mo and delivered her to the mysterious PADRE, we catch up with the newly-named Wren as she trains to fight walkers and serve PADRE's mission—before she finds that her kidnapper has been captured herself. Below, Merchant spills on getting into the mindset of a character we last saw as a newborn, working with walkers and, of course, middle school.

On Mo growing up in PADRE…

Zoe Merchant: PADRE's way of life is the only way of life she knew. She doesn't know a lot about the other things that are in the world. She's training, trying to do a lot better and impress PADRE maybe more than other people. But, throughout the episodes, you can see her change a little bit. She's just trying to figure out ways to live better.

On Mo's assigned name "Wren"...

Merchant: It does have significance. Assigning names is a way of PADRE —what he does to people, giving out names to children. Throughout the PADRE camp, there's a theme — the names of people might correspond with another person.

On doing stunt work for the first time…

Merchant: That was one of my favorite parts. The stunt department was so nice, and they taught me a lot because that was my favorite part. But I couldn't do all of the stunts. They let me do the ones that were minor — I couldn't do anything too dangerous. I got to do some of the training and fighting.

I could use that stuff if I want to do something else, too. I really want to do all the different genres — Disney or Nickelodeon or other kinds of dramas. I could use that in Disney — maybe Taekwondo or something. I could just use it on a normal day, too!

On working with the walkers…

Merchant: I think [their realism] is one of the main parts of being scared about them. But after I got on set, I met the actors, and I talked to them. They're just normal, regular people. I talked to them and saw the process of the prosthetics being put on, their costumes. That made me a lot less nervous about everything. But you could not tell the difference — there's barely any CGI to them.

On Lennie James and Kim Dickens…

Merchant: They're very motivational. They definitely keep you going. They taught me a bunch of acting techniques and things that I can carry on. [James] taught me how to portray emotion without seeming too pushy about it — how to ease into the emotion.

On how Mo navigates PADRE after her adventure with Morgan and Madison….

Merchant: She's just trying to figure out where she belongs — if she belongs to the higher class or to the lower class. She's very determined about it.

On acting while attending middle school…

Merchant: It's pretty easy balancing school and that kind of stuff. [For Fear], I had to do a different program and then come back to public school. It's two weeks 'til school's over, and I'm planning to have a watch party a little bit before then. My classmates' parents aren't strict at all, so they'll let them watch the show.

I've been counting down the days. I have a calendar over there that's counting down the days to Fear. It's gonna be very, very exciting to see myself on-screen, 'cause this is the first role I've ever gotten. It's definitely gonna be a thing to remember for my entire lifetime.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.