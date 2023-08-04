‘FBoy Island’ Star CJ Franco and ‘Underworld’ Director Len Wiseman Announce Their Engagement

CJ Franco and Len Wiseman are tying the knot.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the comedian and actress announced that her longtime boyfriend and film director Len Wiseman (Ballerina) proposed on July 4 while the couple was on a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"Been keeping a little secret since 4th of July!" she wrote in the caption. "I wanted to keep it quiet until we could share the news with our families in Northern California."

The FBoy Island star continued, "Super happy, swipe to see a photo from today!" along with several photos from the special occasion. The pair also spoke to PEOPLE, telling the outlet that the engagement coincided with the eighth anniversary of the day they met.

"He got down on his knee and said, 'I know we've only know each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock,'" Franco said jokingly. "He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us. I didn't hear anything he said but he looked really cute doing it!"

The night did not go off without a hitch, though. According to the comedian, the couple was trying to finish their romantic evening by "swimming surrounded by candles and rose petals" when they realized their brand new ring was lost.

"It was like a dream until I realized my ring was missing," Franco shared. "We put goggles on and spent the next half hour searching the bottom of the pool for lost treasure — as romantically as possible."

Wiseman and Franco first started dating eight years ago in 2015. The Underworld director and co-creator was previously married to Kate Beckinsale, but the former pair split that same year.