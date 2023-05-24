‘FBI’ Season 6: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

After that wild FBI Season 5 finale, we're left wondering about the status of our favorite federal agents. Since CBS has already renewed the procedural for Season 6, we'll get answers sooner rather than later, but when, exactly, will we be back on job with the team? Below, here's everything you need to know about FBI Season 6.

'FBI' Season 6 release date

TLDR: While there isn't a solid release date yet, FBI Season 6 will likely return sometime in the fall. The series could be delayed, however, due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Whenever it does return, it will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

THE DETAILS: We'll definitely be getting another chapter of our favorite crime-stopping federal agents: In May 2022, CBS renewed FBI for Seasons 5 and 6, with the series going through at least 2024.

Typically, FBI premieres in September, as it has for four out of the previous five seasons; however, the strike could potentially push the release date back if it continues through the summer. The previous writers' strike, which lasted for 100 days in late 2007 and early 2008, caused procedural series like NCIS and Criminal Minds to be delayed or have shortened seasons.

'FBI' Season 6 cast

TLDR: While FBI hasn't confirmed who'll be returning to the field office just yet, we expect the main cast to return.

THE DETAILS: FBI hasn't announced the official cast list yet, but we can assume our main agents will all be returning, including Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as O.A. Zidan, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Stuart Scola and Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany "Tiff" Wallace. Plus, we might have a new addition to the cast, as Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) and Scola welcomed their son, Douglas, in the Season 5 finale.

Full cast list

as Maggie Bell, the hard-working and cutting special agent in charge of the FBI's New York field office. Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "O.A." Zidan, Maggie's partner and a retired Army captain.

as Omar Adom "O.A." Zidan, Maggie's partner and a retired Army captain. Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, an affable assistant special agent and recovering alcoholic.

as Jubal Valentine, an affable assistant special agent and recovering alcoholic. Alana de la Garza as Isobel Castille, a confident special agent originally featured on FBI: Most Wanted.

as Isobel Castille, a confident special agent originally featured on FBI: Most Wanted. John Boyd as Stuart Scola, a quick-witted Wall Street employee turned FBI agent in a relationship with Nina Chase.

as Stuart Scola, a quick-witted Wall Street employee turned FBI agent in a relationship with Nina Chase. Katherine Renee Turner as Tiffany Wallace, a clever special agent who came to the team from the NYPD.

as Tiffany Wallace, a clever special agent who came to the team from the NYPD. James Chen as Ian Lim, a technical analyst.

as Ian Lim, a technical analyst. Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, one of the division's three intelligence analysts.

as Kelly Moran, one of the division's three intelligence analysts. Roshawn Franklin as Trevor Hobbs, an intelligence analyst.

as Trevor Hobbs, an intelligence analyst. Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor, the New York City office's third intelligence analyst.

as Elise Taylor, the New York City office's third intelligence analyst. Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, a special agent who briefly fills in for Maggie and is currently in a relationship with Scola.

'FBI' Season 6 plot

TLDR: Season 6 will pick up after the events of the Season 5 finale, in which Scola has to face a life-or-death decision.

THE DETAILS: Season 6 will likely pick up right after the events of the Season 5 finale (and the series' 100th episode), where the team hunts down a religiously-motivated killer who believes he should be able to play God. But, in the episode's real drama, Nina faces a deadly bacterial infection that causes her to go into labor early, while Scola has to choose who to save — mom or baby. Although he ultimately chooses Nina, both of them survive, with Nina giving birth to their son, Douglas.

'FBI' Season 5 recap

THE DETAILS: In the process of fighting crime, the agents dealt with some drama of their own this season. While Tiffany, Kelly and OA got caught up in cases, Jubal briefly relapsed, and Nina became pregnant with Scola's child (and was subsequently shot during a case). In the season finale, Scola had to choose between Nina or his unborn child, but luckily both survived.

'FBI' Season 6 trailer

THE DETAILS: There's no FBI Season 6 trailer yet, but we will share it here when it drops.

'FBI' Season 6 episodes

TLDR: FBI Season 6 will likely have between 15 and 23 episodes unless the writers' strike delays production.

THE DETAILS: While the number of episodes hasn't been announced yet, previous seasons of FBI have featured between 15 and 23 episodes, so it's likely that Season 6 will follow the same route. However, the season could potentially be shortened due to the writers' strike.

Where to watch 'FBI'

THE DETAILS: Season 6 will air Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS. The premiere date is still to be determined.



You can catch up on all five seasons of FBI on Paramount+.