FBI Quotes Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Lyrics in New PSA
'Justice is better than revenge,' the Bureau wrote alongside a track list of crimes deemed 'FBI's version'
Even agents of the FBI can be Swifties.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations shared a PSA on their social media pages chock full of Taylor Swift references, and even modeled an image after her new Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album.
"Justice is better than revenge," a tweet from the official FBI Washington Field account reads. "You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now."
- Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Re-Recording Is Already This Year’s Biggest Album
- Taylor Swift Officially Changes the Lyrics to ‘Better Than Revenge’ on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’
- Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’: A Guide to the New Vault Tracks
- Taylor Swift Becomes Female Artist With the Most No. 1 Albums
- Here’s Why Taylor Swift Enlisted Hayley Williams, Fall Out Boy on ‘Speak Now’
The accompanying image lists song titles as crimes they'd like people to report like "Terrorism (FBI's Version)" and "Weapons of Mass Destruction (FBI's Version).
Swift recently released Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which features 16 tracks plus six from her vault of unreleased demos.
Her fans are reacting to the tweet.
"We love that the FBI socials team are Swifties!!!!" said one. "Oh my GOD LMAO this is amazing," reads another comment. Another person asked, "from the vault?"
Swift has not publicly responded to the FBI's tweet.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’Entertainment
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actor for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALSEntertainment
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment