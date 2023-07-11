FBI Quotes Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Lyrics in New PSA - The Messenger
FBI Quotes Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Lyrics in New PSA

'Justice is better than revenge,' the Bureau wrote alongside a track list of crimes deemed 'FBI's version'

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Even agents of the FBI can be Swifties.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations shared a PSA on their social media pages chock full of Taylor Swift references, and even modeled an image after her new Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album.

Taylor Swift and a 'Speak Now' Twitter post by the FBI Washington Field Office
Taylor Swift and a 'Speak Now' Twitter post by the FBI Washington Field OfficeJohn Medina/Getty Images; FBI Washington Field/Twitter

"Justice is better than revenge," a tweet from the official FBI Washington Field account reads. "You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now."

The accompanying image lists song titles as crimes they'd like people to report like "Terrorism (FBI's Version)" and "Weapons of Mass Destruction (FBI's Version).

Swift recently released Speak Now (Taylor's Version), which features 16 tracks plus six from her vault of unreleased demos.

Her fans are reacting to the tweet.

"We love that the FBI socials team are Swifties!!!!" said one. "Oh my GOD LMAO this is amazing," reads another comment. Another person asked, "from the vault?"

Swift has not publicly responded to the FBI's tweet.

