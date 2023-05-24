‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 5: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

FBI: Most Wanted fans might have to wait a little longer to reunite with the fugitive task force.

The Dick Wolf procedural is heading into its fifth season after a Season 4 finale that saw Remy come face-to-face with the reality of his brother's murder. But the FBI spinoff, which follows a unit dedicated to catching the notorious criminals of the Most Wanted list, may not premiere in the fall as anticipated. Below, find everything you need to know about FBI: Most Wanted Season 5.

'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 release date

TLDR: FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 usually premieres in September. However, the release date could be delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. When it does return, it will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

THE DETAILS: In May 2022, CBS renewed FBI: Most Wanted through Season 5, so we'll definitely get to see more of the fugitive task force taking on the most dangerous criminals.

However, while FBI: Most Wanted typically premieres in September along with FBI and FBI: International, the release date might get pushed back due to the ongoing WGA strike. This happened to similar procedurals like CSI and Criminal Minds during the 2007-08 WGA strike, which lasted for 100 days.

'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 cast

TLDR: Although we're still awaiting confirmation, we're hoping our five main cast members will be returning to FBI: Most Wanted for Season 5.

THE DETAILS: While the team behind FBI: Most Wanted hasn't yet revealed who'll be returning, we can assume that all of our current main players will be back in action, including Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines and Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon.

Full cast list

Dylan McDermott as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who replaced Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) as team leader in Season 3.

as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who replaced Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) as team leader in Season 3. Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, a special agent and the longest-serving member of the team.

as Sheryll Barnes, a special agent and the longest-serving member of the team. Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, the unit's multi-skilled agent, intelligence analyst and hacker.

as Hana Gibson, the unit's multi-skilled agent, intelligence analyst and hacker. Alexa Davalos as Kristin Gaines, a former naval intelligence officer and the replacement for Kenny Crosby (Kellan Lutz).

as Kristin Gaines, a former naval intelligence officer and the replacement for Kenny Crosby (Kellan Lutz). Edwin Hodge as Ray Cannon, a former New Orleans cop and the team's best shooter.

'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 plot

TLDR: Season 5 will take on the fallout from the Season 4 finale, which sees the team tracking down Remy's brother’s killer.

THE DETAILS: Season 5 of FBI: Most Wanted will likely pick up after the events of the Season 4 finale, "Heaven Falling." The episode follows the team as they successfully catch the real killer of Remy's brother, Mikey, 25 years after he was murdered. Turns out, the prosecution had suppressed evidence in order to secure a conviction; in reality, one of Mikey's best friends, Benji, had killed him and covered it up. After the killer is put in jail, Remy gets to meet Mikey's secret son, whom his girlfriend, Jenna, never told anyone about.

'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 4 recap

THE DETAILS: During Season 4, the team investigated murders all over the country — from Minnesota to Ohio to Wyoming — while adjusting to Remy's new leadership style after he took over for Jess. But the cases also began bleeding into the agents' personal lives, with Hana dealing with the repercussions of being kidnapped and Kristin confronting her own history with assault. Plus, Remy dove deeper into the murder of his brother Mikey, ultimately learning that the man he believed committed the crime was innocent.

'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 trailer

THE DETAILS: There isn't a trailer for FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 just yet—but it's on our "Most Wanted" list.

'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 episodes

TLDR: FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 will likely have 22 planned episodes; however, the season could be shortened due to the ongoing writers strike.

THE DETAILS: Typically, seasons of FBI: Most Wanted have ranged from 14-15 episodes in Seasons 1 and 2 to 22 episodes for Seasons 3 and 4. In a similar pattern, we'd expect Season 5 to feature 22 episodes.

However, the season could be shortened due to the ongoing WGA strike. During the most recent previous strike in 2007-08, similar procedurals had abridged seasons, so it's likely that this could happen to Season 5 of FBI: Most Wanted, too.

Where to Watch 'FBI: Most Wanted'

THE DETAILS: Season 6 will air Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS. The premiere date is still to be determined.

You can catch up on the other four seasons of FBI: Most Wanted on Paramount+.