‘FBI: International’ Season 3: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

FBI: International is jetting off for another season.

The Dick Wolf series, which is the third FBI series after the original and FBI: Most Wanted, has already been renewed for Season 3. But after that wild Season 2 finale, which saw the team take on a mysterious American arms broker, what's the status of the Fly Team? Below, here's everything you need to know about FBI: International Season 3.

'FBI: International' Season 3 release date

TLDR: Typically, FBI: International premieres in September; however, the third season may be pushed back due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Whenever it does return, it will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

THE DETAILS: Since FBI: International was renewed for both a second and third season in May 2022, we'll definitely be heading back to Budapest for another fray with our favorite agents. The only question is: When?

Typically, FBI: International premieres new seasons in September alongside FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. However, depending on how long the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike lasts, it may cause a delay in production, as it did the last time the writers went on strike in 2007-08.

'FBI: International Season 3 cast

TLDR: While the cast hasn't been confirmed, we can assume most of the members of the Fly Team will be returning for Season 3... if they survive the Season 2 cliffhanger.

THE DETAILS: Although FBI: International hasn't announced who'll be returning for Season 3, we're hoping all of our main cast members will be returning after an explosion rocked the team's headquarters and left the season on a massive cliffhanger. While we know that Raines (Carter Redwood) and Tank (played by Green the giant schnauzer) were safely outside the building, that leaves Forrester (Luke Kleintank), Kellett (Heida Reed), Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) and Powell (Greg Hovanessian) all susceptible to the blast.

At the end of Season 1, Eva-Jane Willis' Smitty replaced Christiane Paul's Katrin Jaeger as the team's European liaison, though Paul returned in a guest capacity in Season 2.

Full cast list

Luke Kleintank as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester, who leads the International Fly Team.

as FBI Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester, who leads the International Fly Team. Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett, a special agent who's Scott's number two.

as Jamie Kellett, a special agent who's Scott's number two. Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, a younger special agent who was previously an accountant.

as Andre Raines, a younger special agent who was previously an accountant. Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, a special agent with a military background.

as Cameron Vo, a special agent with a military background. Christiane Paul as Katrin Jaeger, a hardened Europol agent who helps the team navigate politically and linguistically.

as Katrin Jaeger, a hardened Europol agent who helps the team navigate politically and linguistically. Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson, who replaces Jaeger as the team's liaison at the end of Season 1.

as Megan "Smitty" Garretson, who replaces Jaeger as the team's liaison at the end of Season 1. Greg Hovanessian as Damian Powell, the newest agent and Vo's love interest.

as Damian Powell, the newest agent and Vo's love interest. Green the Giant Schnauzer as Tank, Forrester's trusty, highly-trained pup (and former cadaver dog).

'FBI: International' Season 3 plot

TLDR: Season 3 will pick up after the events of the Season 2 finale, when an explosion rocked the team's headquarters.

THE DETAILS: FBI: International Season 3 will pick up after the intense cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale, "Fencing the Mona Lisa." During that episode, the team prevented a mysterious American broker named Olivia Thornton from putting a stolen Russian nuke on the black market — but, in retaliation, a bomb was planted to take out their headquarters. Forrester, Kellett, Vo and Powell all could be affected.

'FBI: International' Season 2 recap

THE DETAILS: While the Fly Team solved cases all over Europe this year, they also dealt with some power struggles of their own. Ken Dandridge (Michael Torpey) was set to replace Forrester and take over the unit — even going so far as to plant his own agent, Zoey McKenna (Kelley Missal), on the team — until higher-ups learned that Dandridge had wire-tapped Forrester's phone. He was then promptly sent back to the United States.

Off the job, Kellett had some drama with boyfriend Ben Erdos (Miklós Bányai), who was accused of murdering a Hungarian couple. Although he was proven innocent, the couple ultimately split.

Plus some new dynamics shook up the Fly Team: Agent Damian Powell (Greg Hovanessian) joined the unit in the episode "Dead Sprint."

'FBI: International' Season 3 trailer

THE DETAILS: There isn't a trailer for Season 3 of FBI: International just yet, but we'll be on the case when there is.

'FBI: International' filming locations

TLDR: FBI: International is filmed primarily in Europe.

THE DETAILS: Filming predominantly takes place in Budapest, Hungary, since that's where the Fly Team is headquartered. In Season 2, the agents also shot scenes in Pula, Croatia.

'FBI: International' Season 3 episodes

TLDR: FBI: International Season 3 will likely have 21 or 22 episodes, unless it's affected by the ongoing WGA strike.

THE DETAILS: Usually, seasons of FBI: International have 21-22 episodes. However, the writers’ strike could cause a shortened season, as it did for similar procedurals during the 2007-08 strike. Since FBI typically runs from September to May, the episode count will ultimately depend on when the series is able to start shooting.

Where to watch 'FBI: International'

THE DETAILS: Season 3 will air Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS. The premiere date is still to be determined.



You can catch up on the previous two seasons of FBI: International on Paramount+.