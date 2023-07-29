Father of Teen Girl Sick With Rare Heart Condition Issues Plea to Taylor Swift to Come Visit
Demi Espinosa, 13, who is currently in intensive care, is a huge fan of Swift, according to her dad
Reaching out to someone with as many fans as Taylor Swift is a long shot, but the family of a Florida teen who is fighting for her life in a hospital is holding out hope that the pop superstar will hear their plea.
Demi Espinosa, 13, who was born with a rare heart defect and has been undergoing treatment in Palo Alto, Calif. for more than two months, is a huge fan of Swift, according to her dad, Daniel.
Swift is playing nearby Santa Clara over this weekend as part of her Eras Tour. However, it's out of the question for Demi to attend a show, as she is currently in intensive care on life support.
Daniel told Local 10 that he's put the word out to see if somehow Swift could make a personal outreach to his daughter. "It would mean the world. Even if it’s just a FaceTime,” he told the outlet.
He says that Demi, who has Swift posters on her hospital room walls, is responsive when he plays her Swift's music. “The face and the eyes and the emotion that she shows, the little that she can," he explained.
If it turns out that Swift could actually make an in-person visit to see Demi? "It’s amazing what that would do!"
A tweet from Miami-Dade county's Only In Dade urged others to help spread the word and make Demi's dream come true. "The impact would be immeasurable, bringing joy and inspiration to Demi as she fights her medical battles," reads the post.
A GoFundMe started to help Demi's family with miscellaneous expenses shows a picture of a handwritten note reading "I Love Taylor Swift," as well as a concert shot of the star herself.
