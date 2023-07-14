Fat Joe Looks Back on His 200-Pound Weight Loss After Struggling With Depression

Fat Joe has a lot to celebrate these days.

While the rapper once tipped the scales at 470 pounds, he has been able to lose nearly 215 pounds over the past 15 years.

But in a new interview with Men's Health, Fat Joe said he wasn't sure if he was worthy of recognition for his fit evolution.

"I'm a be honest with you," the five-time Grammy nominee shared with the publication. "I avoided this interview for a long time. Although what I did is pretty cool for me, there's people who take it even more serious."

Things became serious for the rapper, however, in 2000. In addition to the unexpected death of his best friend and mentee, Big Pun, Fat Joe found himself grieving the loss of six more friends to heart attacks.

"I went to his funeral, and I felt like Ebenezer Scrooge," he explained. "Like, I seen me. And I'm looking at his little daughter. She was the same age as my daughter. I said, 'You gotta lose weight; otherwise, you outta here.'"

But it didn't come easy.

Fat Joe found himself battling depression after his friends' deaths. But over time, he was able to push through and discover tools to improve his mental health.

"Once you snap out of it, you should know what brings you there and to run the other way," he said. "The minute I feel unhappy, I go toward happy."

Instead of hiring a trainer, Fat Joe incorporates fitness into daily activities such as biking and hitting the elliptical.

"Everybody is different because I got some friends that love the gym, and these guys spend hours lifting weights, and they the ones that got the back problems!" he said. "You gotta do whatever keeps you healthy. You start off exercising ten minutes a day, doing some cardio. Then 15 minutes. Then 20. And before you know it, you're at 45, an hour. It's a gradual thing."

As for what keeps Fat Joe motivated, his manager has an idea.

"He's kept up this lifestyle because he wants to live," Rich Player told Men's Health. "He wants to keep flourishing in life. He wants to keep providing for his family."

And for those curious if Fat Joe will ever consider changing his name, the answer is not now.

"Although I've gotten health conscious on another level, it wouldn't make sense to change it," he said. "Now it's my brand. It's what I built."