    What’s next for the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise after ‘Fast X’?

    'Fast X' and 'Fast X Part 2' are unlikely to be a dead end for the 'Fast' family.

    Published |Updated
    Derek Lawrence
    Universal Pictures

    The end of the road is coming… maybe.

    It's been 22 years since the launch of our most unexpected franchise, Fast & Furious, as the 10th film in the main series, Fast X, opens worldwide on Friday. Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X is the first of a two-film conclusion (or now a trilogy if Vin Diesel gets his way) to this pop culture phenomenon, making it the Infinity War to Fast X Part II's Endgame

    Returning to direct a script from Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel, Leterrier promises that Fast X Part II (set for release in 2025) will be a surprising but satisfying swan song.

    "As we were working on Fast X, I was like, 'We need to know where we're finishing the franchise, and where we, the fans, the architects, are going to deliver for the audience fan. So let's not rush to an ending that's half-cooked and be like, 'We ran out of time. Happy ending. Barbecue. Done. That's what you wanted, right?"" the filmmaker recently told Esquire. "No, we know exactly where we're ending, so, therefore, we worked backward, and when you watch Fast X again, pay attention to everything that's being said. It's planting the seeds that will bloom and become beautiful, super-satisfying flowers by the end. You want to satisfy and surprise at the same time. For me, that's fan service. It's not; we give you exactly what you wanted."

    Read More

    But don't worry, some version of the family will live on. When announcing the two-film finale, Universal revealed that the studio would continue to develop projects set in the Fast Universe. That process began in 2019 with the release of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham's spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Co-written by Chris Morgan, the scribe of seven total Fast films, Hobbs & Shaw earned more than $750 million at the global box office and worked hard at establishing its own franchise appeal by bringing in A-listers like Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart for extended cameos, setting the stage for possible future appearances. 

    Dwayne Johnson with Jason Statham in Hobbs &amp; Shaw
    Dwayne Johnson with Jason Statham in 'Hobbs &amp; Shaw' (Universal Pictures)

    And yet, there's been no real movement on a Hobbs & Shaw sequel. Johnson previously said he pitched Universal on making the "antithesis" of a traditional Fast movie but cited his busy career as the biggest obstacle to getting it made. There's also the fact that Johnson and Diesel, the Fast patriarch, have publicly beefed, which is allegedly why Johnson turned down Diesel's invitation to return for the Fast X double-bill.

    It's been even quieter on another front. In January 2019, Diesel shared that he and his sister/Fast producer Samantha Vincent had promised Universal three spinoffs, including a "female protagonist driven" iteration, with Diesel welcoming writers Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet to the Fast family. While there's been no apparent progress on such a film, Universal chairman Donna Langley said late last year, "I would love to see a female Fast. So would Vin. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise."

    As production on Fast X Part 2 gears up, the FCU's future will likely become more apparent, with Universal looking to continue capitalizing on its most-prized possession.

