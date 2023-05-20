‘Fast X’ Brings Back Two Members of the Family — and Welcomes Another

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Fast X.]

Hey Marvel and DC, you're not the only ones with heroic cameos!

Fast X raced into theaters on Friday, gifting fans with some big surprises, including appearances from a real-life Fast & Furious family member, a comedy superstar, a cherished alum who has had a remarkable career since she last appeared in Fast, and an A-lister who previously vowed not to return.

The cameo that some might miss is Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast icon Paul Walker, making her acting debut in Fast X as the flight attendant who provides an assist to Jakob (John Cena) and little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), the latter of whom is named after Walker's character, Brian O'Conner. Meadow has stayed incredibly close to her father's costars since his tragic passing in 2013, with Diesel even walking Meadow down the aisle at her 2021 wedding. "There is a very wonderful, rich feeling when you can make someone's wish come true," Diesel said when teasing the younger Walker's Fast X casting. "If you are lucky enough in life to be able to do that, what's better than that?"

Meadow Walker makes a cameo in 'Fast X' (Instagram)

Meanwhile, it will be impossible not to immediately recognize who shows up as Bowie, the head of London's premier online black market: Pete Davidson. After Dante (Jason Momoa) electronically steals all of the family's money, Han (Sung Kang), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) look for somewhere to shop "off the grid," so Ramsey brings them to an old associate, Bowie. His shop doesn't scream high-level black market dealer, whether it's the old computers or the drug-laced muffins, four of which Bowie says, seemingly from experience, will have you watching Fantasia in your underwear. Bowie has a front-row seat for Han tripping on the muffins and Roman and Tej finally physically fighting, but it's Bowie who gets punched in the face when Ramsey realizes that he's shared their location in an attempt to collect the bounty on their heads.

And still, we've saved the best two for last. Following Han's revival in F9, the love of his life got the same treatment in the final moments of Fast X. Reluctantly forced to partner up to escape the Agency's black site prison in Antarctica, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) are making their way through a winter wonderland when they come across a submarine. A woman emerges, causing a shocked Letty to proclaim, "No way!" Counters a cocky Cipher, "Still think my plan sucks?" The identity of this mysterious figure is revealed to be Gal Gadot's Gisele.

Sung Kang and Gal Gadot in 2013's 'Fast and Furious 6' (Universal Pictures)

Yes, Fast's Wonder Woman is back! The Israeli actress made her film debut in 2009's Fast & Furious, playing Gisele, a lieutenant for drug kingpin Arturo Braga (John Ortiz). By the end of the fourth Fast film, Gisele betrayed Braga and helped Dom capture him, leading to her becoming part of the core team and family in 2011's Fast Five. A romance soon blossomed between Gisele and Han, and 2013's Fast & Furious 6 picked up with them living happily ever after— until they're alerted that Letty is alive. The mission to stop Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) and save Letty leads to an explosive showdown on the longest runway in film history. During the half-ground, half-aerial battle, Gisele gives herself up to save Han, falling to her death as she shoots a henchman about to attack him. Well, apparently, that was a very soft landing.

Three years after leaving Fast, Gadot took on the role of Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and 2017's Wonder Woman cemented her status as one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Gadot continued her run in a less-celebrated sequel and the controversial Justice League, but due to the change in leadership at DC, her time as Wonder Woman appears to be over. The DC Universe's loss is the Fast Universe's gain, with Gisele's return setting up an inevitable Gisele and Han reunion and the possibility of Gadot being a part of the long-discussed Fast female spinoff. Imagine a movie with some combination of Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, and Rita Moreno. No one would be furious about that!

Dwayne Johnson in 2011's 'Fast Five.' (Universal Pictures)

Oh, and that's not the end of the cameo road! The mid-credits scene features the shocking return of another DC Universe casualty: Dwayne Johnson. With Fast X tying back to 2011's Fast Five and Dante seeking revenge over the death of his father, it always made sense plot-wise for Johnson's Luke Hobbs to factor in, considering he's who actually pulled the trigger on Papa Reyes. But the very public beef between Diesel and Johnson made a Hobbs appearance in Fast X seem unlikely, with Johnson previously rejecting Diesel's request to help close out the saga, even going as far as to say there was "no chance."

And yet, Fast X concludes with a team of agents (all of whom have their faces covered by gear) entering an abandoned building, where one finds a cell phone receiving a call. He answers, and it is Dante on the other end, saying that Dom may have been responsible for attacking the Reyes family, but he wasn't the person who specifically killed his father — and that he's coming for him next. Off comes the mask and the gear to reveal that the agent is Hobbs, who tells Dante, "I'm not hard to find, you sumbitch!"

Yes, the Rock is back! And now we wait to see if Diesel and Johnson share the screen together in Fast X Part II, which would be the family reunion the fans need!