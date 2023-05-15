From ‘Fast X’ to ‘Primo’: Shea Serrano’s Guide to the Best in Pop Culture Right Now

If you're in need of some solid recommendations, then Shea Serrano is your guy — and my guy.

Almost a decade ago, I was struggling to fulfill my dream of becoming a professional writer when Serrano, then a writer for the now-defunct website Grantland, invited his followers to email him for career advice. I jumped at the chance, shooting him a message, which, to my shock, prompted a speedy response. Serrano provided a detailed plan of attack for me to become a writer, ending his note with: "Hope some of this helps, vato."

Fast-forward years later, I've published stories at outlets like Entertainment Weekly, GQ, and Vanity Fair. "I just want you to know that I always take credit for all of your work," Serrano said with a laugh when we recently caught up. "Whenever you post a thing, I'm like, 'I did that.'"

Meanwhile, Serrano has enjoyed his own meteoric rise since we first connected. The former middle school teacher is now a three-time New York Times bestselling author and has earned a loyal following that includes almost half a million Twitter followers (whom he has consistently rallied to fundraise for good causes), President Barack Obama, and Parks and Rec and The Good Place mastermind Michael Schur. His relationship with Schur led to creating Amazon Freevee's new coming-of-age comedy Primo about a Latinx teenager (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio) in San Antonio, TX, navigating young adulthood with the help of his single mother (Christina Vidal) and five uncles.

Before Primo's Friday premiere, I caught up with Serrano to get his latest pop culture recommendations and find out what movies, shows, music, and books he's currently obsessed with.

Fast X (opening in theaters Friday)

Vin Diesel and the rest of the Fast family return for the long-running franchise's (allegedly) penultimate installment, which adds Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno to the star-studded cast.

"I haven't seen Fast X, but I'm going to wholeheartedly recommend it. It looks like it will be good. The last two were not that great if we're being completely honest. But, Fast X, I think we're back. I'm hoping! Honestly, it doesn't even matter if it's the worst movie I've ever seen because I will still watch Fast 11 the day it comes out in the theater."

DAVE (streaming on Hulu)

Playing a fictionalized version of himself, rapper Dave Burd (better known as Lil Dicky) works to become the star he's always believed he is.

"DAVE sneaks up on you, which I like. In the first season, the episode, 'Hype Man,' when we get the backstory of [Burd's real-life friend and hype man] GaTa, that was the first time where I was like, 'Dang, this is really, really good.' And then, in the season 2 finale, they just lean on GaTa again. There's that great shot of him, super close up on his face, when he's crying, and you think everything has fallen apart, and then he puts his glasses on and comes out onstage, and you realize that he and Dave worked it out, and you're just feeling so good. He's so incredibly talented— I love that guy."

Abbott Elementary (streaming on Hulu)

Creator and star Quinta Brunson's Emmy-winning sitcom centers on a group of endearing teachers in a Philadelphia public school.

"I really love Abbott Elementary because, as a teacher for nine years, I think that's the best representation and portrayal of teachers that has ever been onscreen. Be it movies or TV, it's as good as it gets. I watch Abbott, and I'm like, 'Yes, that's what it feels like when you're at a school, and you care about the kids.' That's what I like the most about it, that they're not talking sh-- on the kids; everything is them protecting the kids and trying to make as good a situation as possible."

Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks (available through Amazon)

Sports Illustrated writer Chris Herring pens the definitive history of the 1990s New York Knicks, a team that left a mark on the Big Apple and their opponents.

"Right now, I'm rereading Blood in the Garden, Chris Herring's oral history of the '90s New York Knicks. I read it when it first came out, and I loved it, and then I recently rewatched The Last Dance, and I'm like, 'Man, I want to reread that book again,' so I just picked it back up two weeks ago, and I'm doing a chapter or two a day. I love that era of basketball, and it's like you get to be a part of it. He's such a strong reporter; it's a type of writing that I don't know how to do, and I really like reading books that are like that. It's so much fun to read."

Thelonious Monk With John Coltrane (available on Spotify and Apple Music)

The 1961 release from jazz legends Thelonius Monk and John Coltrane earned induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2007.

"I've been doing a lot of writing lately, so I like to have writing albums, and I started listening to jazz during the pandemic. It's a genre that I didn't know anything about, and so I just go into the record store, find an album that has a cool cover, and then buy it and take it to my office to listen. The one I recently got is called Thelonious Monk With John Coltrane, and it's so freaking good. I think everybody should listen to it. I don't know what year it came out; I don't know any of the context around it. I just know, when I put it on, I go, 'Oh, this is what music should feel like.' I like the jazz that feels like the artists just got their heart broken, and this is what came out of it. Whenever I'm writing, that feels the best. I'm sure you can find it streaming, but if you get a physical version of it and you hear a crackle, it just makes it so much better."

Primo (premiering Friday on Amazon Freevee)

Based on Serrano's upbringing, the comedy from Serrano and executive producer Michael Schur introduces a new TV family and plenty of new faces.

"Doing press for Primo is so much easier than the books because, if I have to tell somebody to watch the show, I just get to be like, 'Hey, do you know all of those TV shows that you love, like Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Office? Well, then you're going to love this because the guy who did those did this, and it's the same thing except now it's about a family.' This just felt like a fun show to do, especially once Mike and I started pinning down the pieces, and he's given me all this great insight into what it takes to make a show. When I started watching Parks and Rec, I knew who Amy Poehler was, but I didn't know these other people yet, and then you just fall in love with them through the show. Chris Pratt eventually became one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Aubrey Plaza took off, but in my head, I always attach Parks and Rec to them first. I remember watching Emily the Criminal and being like, 'Man, it really went crazy for April Ludgate!' And that's what I'm hoping for with Primo."