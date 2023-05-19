SPOILER ALERT: ‘Fast X’ Kills Off a Major Character

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Fast X.]

Pour one out for a Toretto.

The team behind Fast X, the first of a two-part finale (which Vin Diesel is now threatening to make a trilogy), promised tears were coming, and they were right. Late in the film by director Louis Leterrier, John Cena's Jakob Toretto sacrifices himself to save his older brother, Dom (Diesel). "Time for me to step out from your shadow," Jakob tells Dom. "Thanks for showing me the light."

The line is a nod to the original brother dynamic set up in Cena's Fast debut, F9. Through the first eight Fast movies, there had never been a reference to Jakob's existence, which felt strange considering how often Dom preaches about family. Still, Jakob was introduced in F9, serving as the film's antagonist. Flashbacks reveal that Dom blamed Jakob for their father's death, forcing the younger brother to flee from home. When he finally resurfaced decades later, he'd transformed himself into a skilled assassin and driver with a major grudge. But by the end of F9, he helps Dom and the crew save the day, and the Toretto boys mend fences.

Ahead of F9's release, Cena didn't want to get his hopes up for a return. "There have been instances where I go out for WWE, and I think I crushed it, and it's the worst performance I've ever had. The audience doesn't get it," he told EW in 2021. "So why don't I just enjoy the now, and if the moment is good enough where fans are like, 'We'd like him back,' what a cool thing that is. And if they're like, 'Eh, good try, but he's not Fast material,' cool, I got to touch the sun for a hot second."

(from left) Jakob (John Cena), Otto (Thue Ersted Rasmussen) and Lieutenant Sue (Martyn Ford) in 'F9'

The moment was apparently good enough because Cena returns in Fast X, trading his menacing demeanor in F9 for more of the breezy, fun comedy he brought to projects like Peacemaker. When the Agency sends men to capture Dom's extended family, Jakob is tasked with protecting his nephew, Brian (Leo Abelo Perry). The duo ends up on an adorable road trip to Portugal, where Dante (Jason Momoa) and his henchman soon find them. Mid-chase, Brian moves to the back of their cannon car to fix a jam, allowing Dante to grab him. Jakob's fuel line then goes out, forcing him out of the chase. But when he sees a convoy headed right for his brother, Jakob launches his dying car into those oncoming vehicles, resulting in a massive explosion. The emotional moment is almost immediately played for laughs when the hilariously psychotic Dante tells Brian, "It looks like Uncle Muscle won't be coming to the next barbecue."

Now, it is important to acknowledge how easily death can be reversed in the Fast Universe. Just look at Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Han (Sung Kang), and, as revealed at the conclusion of Fast X, Gisele (Gal Gadot). But, if this is truly goodbye to Jakob, it's been a hell of a ride for Cena. "That stuff is beyond my control, but I would absolutely love that opportunity," Cena, over a year before his casting, told me of the suggestion that he should join Fast. "That, for me, would be a dream."