Farm Aid Sells Out Despite Ticketmaster ‘Challenges’

Farm Aid 2023 sold out on Saturday, but not before fans encountered technical issues with their attempts to purchase tickets to the annual all-star benefit concert, headlined by Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Melllencamp.

Event organizers posted a message on Farm Aid’s official social media channels on Saturday afternoon noting the problems, but did not mention Ticketmaster of Live Nation by name.

“Today’s on-sale for Farm Aid 2023 was a disappointment to many frustrated fans trying to purchase tickets and to Farm Aid who wanted the process to go smoothly. Based on the excitement around our announcement, we knew there was great demand for tickets. We did not anticipate that the ticketing system would let us down.

John Mellencamp performs at Whitney Hall on April 17, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

“We do everything that we can to make sure that Farm Aid extends the best hospitality in every possible way. It pains us that many people who wanted to purchase tickets to hear these extraordinary artists and to support family farmers encountered technical issues in the purchasing process today.

“Despite ticketing challenges, many fans were able to get tickets and we are grateful to say that Farm Aid 2023 is sold out. We hope you’ll stay tuned for more ways to experience Farm Aid 2023 at home. We deeply appreciate all who have supported Farm Aid’s work to build a system of agriculture that values family farmers, good food, soil and water, and strong communities.”

The statement came after several fans complained on Twitter.

The Messenger has reached out to Ticketmaster and Live Nation for comment.

Also on this year’s bill are Margo Price, Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds, the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros. featuring the Wolfpack, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, Particle Kid and others.

Farm Aid 2023 is set for Sept. 23 in Noblesville, Ind. The festival will be held at the Ruoff Music Center, marking the third time it has been in Indiana and first time in more than two decades.