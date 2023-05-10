The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled by Fox After 2 Seasons

    Fox has cancelled Fantasy Island after two seasons

    Published |Updated
    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

    Fantasy Island has come to an end. 

    On Tuesday, Fox announced that the series — which premiered in August 2021 — will not be returning for a third season. 

    “We were very pleased with Fantasy Island’s fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers,” the network said in a statement obtained by The Messenger. “Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Doc and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros.  We’d also like to thank Fantasy Island’s cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series.”

    The original series — which ran from 1977 to 1984 — starred Ricardo Montalbán as Mr. Roarke and Hervé Villechaize as his assistant Tattoo.

    Read More

    Ahead of the series premiere, Sánchez — who portrayed descendent of Montalbán, Elena Roarke — spoke to People about the network's decision to create a reboot.

    "I think it's really smart," Sanchez said. "They're taking a huge leap of faith making the character female, but the fact that they were able to tie in that he's my great uncle, that I'm related, that he's part of my blood, that it was my responsibility, my legacy to take over the island. The way that they did it was so clever and so smart."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.