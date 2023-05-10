‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled by Fox After 2 Seasons

Fantasy Island has come to an end.

On Tuesday, Fox announced that the series — which premiered in August 2021 — will not be returning for a third season.

“We were very pleased with Fantasy Island’s fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers,” the network said in a statement obtained by The Messenger. “Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Doc and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We’d also like to thank Fantasy Island’s cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series.”

The original series — which ran from 1977 to 1984 — starred Ricardo Montalbán as Mr. Roarke and Hervé Villechaize as his assistant Tattoo.

Ahead of the series premiere, Sánchez — who portrayed descendent of Montalbán, Elena Roarke — spoke to People about the network's decision to create a reboot.

"I think it's really smart," Sanchez said. "They're taking a huge leap of faith making the character female, but the fact that they were able to tie in that he's my great uncle, that I'm related, that he's part of my blood, that it was my responsibility, my legacy to take over the island. The way that they did it was so clever and so smart."