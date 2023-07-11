Musicians Under Attack: A Timeline of Recent Onstage Incidents Caused by Fans

In recent weeks, pop music has seen a disturbing trend: fans throwing objects at musicians during performances, or otherwise invading their space. The recent string of attacks began last month, when a fan hurled a phone at Bebe Rexha's face during a New York performance, causing a minor injury and leading to the fan's arrest.

Stunts like these aren't new, but the practice has become a near-epidemic this summer, to the point where artists like Adele and Jason Derulo are interrupting their own shows to comment on it. Below is a timeline tracking this ongoing wave of incidents, from the most recent back to Bebe.

Taylor Swift Hit With What Appears to Be a Bracelet (Kansas City, July 8)

Swifties have been making and trading beaded bracelets throughout the Eras Tour, and following the pop star's recent Kansas City stop, one fan apparently tried to carry out the new tradition with Swift herself. As seen in a TikTok, the fan tosses what appears to be a bracelet over Swift's head as she walks offstage, narrowly missing the singer and her security guards. Swift can be seen ducking and cowering as she hurries away.

Harry Styles Hit With Unidentified Object (Vienna, July 8)

On Saturday, a fan threw a small object at Harry Styles' face during his concert in Vienna, Austria, causing a short interruption where the Grammy-winning pop singer briefly bent over in pain. This isn't a first for Styles. Just last month, fans flung a bouquet of flowers at the star. This was after fans threw Skittles at his eye late last year.

Morgan Wallen Hit With Cowboy Boot (St. Louis, July 7)

On Friday, a fan chucked a glittery cowboy boot at country singer Morgan Wallen as he was signing autographs on stage at a recent show. The perpetrator presumably wanted Wallen to sign their shoe, but it hit him in the chest. He glared at the audience and threw the boot back, into a different section of the crowd.

Drake Hit With Phone (Chicago, July 5)

Drake recently embarked on his It's All A Blur tour, and last week, he too became a victim of this new trend. A fan in Chicago threw their cell phone at the artist. He was fortunately not injured and continued on with the show.

Lil Nas X Dodges Sex Toy Thrown Onstage (Stockholm, July 1)

During Lil Nas X's recent Sweden tour stop, the pop star came face-to-face with a sex toy thrown on stage. He walked over and picked it up and asked the audience "who threw their p---y on stage?" before returning to his regularly scheduled programming.

Kelsea Ballerini Hit With Unidentified Object (Boise, June 28)

Video from Boise, Idaho, showed the country-pop singer being struck by a small item while singing onstage, causing her to pause and step away from the microphone. Ballerini's bandmate came to check on her, before the artist took off her guitar and left the stage. People think the unidentified object was a bracelet.

Fan Tosses Bag of Ashes Onstage at Pink (London, June 25)

Perhaps even more shocking than a sex toy, a fan tossed a bag of human ashes onstage while Pink was performing last month. The singer looked alarmed and said, "I don't know how to feel about that. I have to say that was a first." Pink was also recently met with a wheel of expensive brie cheese, teddy bears and flowers on stage.

Ava Max Slapped Onstage (Los Angeles, June 20)

Late last month, a fan stormed the stage at an Ava Max show in L.A. and slapped the pop singer in the face before being taken away by security. Max carried on with her routine following the slap and later tweeted, "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He's never coming to a show again."

Bebe Rexha Hit by Phone (New York, June 18)

Bebe Rexha's incident was the first this year to sound alarm bells and start this problematic trend. The singer was hit in the face by a fan's cell phone, leading to a minor injury. In videos of the show, Rexha can be seen dropping to her knees as security ran to her side. She posted photos of her black eye and stitches following the attack. The fan was arrested soon after for harassment and assault.