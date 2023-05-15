Fans React as Taylor Swift’s Rumored Beau Matty Healy Watches Her Show Alongside Her Dad

It was an eventful weekend for Taylor Swift fans. Photos and videos from the Philadelphia stop of her Eras Tour show Matty Healy, the 1975 frontman, watching the Saturday performance alongside Swift's father, Scott Swift.

The footage came on the heels of Healy and Swift's outing in New York last week, and other sightings of Healy (who performed with Eras opener Phoebe Bridgers during her set on May 12) at recent tour stops, adding fuel to intensifying rumors that the two artists are dating.

Fan reaction to the footage, which showed Healy and Scott next to one another in box seats, was enthusiastic. "Matty upgraded from the tent to a lounge and is standing next to Taylor's dad??" one user wrote, posting a pic of the pair. "Matty Healy and [Taylor's] dad jamming!!!" wrote another, along with video of the two.

Fan speculation about Swift and Healy's relationship status has been fervent in recent weeks. News of Swift's breakup with actor Joe Alwyn arrived in April. Then, in early May, Healy was spotted in the wings at Swift's Nashville performance.

Last week, Swift and Healy, known to be longtime friends, were spotted holding hands during a New York outing with their mutual collaborator Jack Antonoff and his financée, Margaret Qualley. The pair have not confirmed their relationship status, though a source told Entertainment Tonight that "they are having a good time hanging out."