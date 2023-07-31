Fan Who Threw Drink at Rapper Cardi B Possibly Thought It Was Part of the Show - The Messenger
Fan Who Threw Drink at Rapper Cardi B Possibly Thought It Was Part of the Show

In a new video, the rapper was seen encouraging the crowd to throw water at her as a respite from the heat

Taylor Henderson
Cardi B performs onstage during Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A video of Cardi B went viral this weekend after the rapper threw a microphone into the audience after another concertgoer emptied her cup at the rapper.

The "Jealousy" rapper was performing in Las Vegas when a concertgoer tossed liquid at Cardi B. Within seconds, the rapper retaliated by throwing her microphone toward the woman.

The musician shared the video captioned "Jealous A-- B---h!" on her own Twitter page.

A new video depicting a different angle shows the concertgoer seconds after the incident. She is seen apologizing, "I'm sorry! I'm sorry!" as security rushes towards her.

One TikTok user shared another angle of the moment and claims to be the second girl the microphone hit. "When I'm the one who gets smoked by the microphone but didn't throw the drink," she captioned the video. "Im bruised and sore."

Some fans are theorizing that the entire encounter was a miscommunication. In another video circulating on the internet, the rapper is seen encouraging the crowd to splash water at her to cool her down.

View post on TikTok

This is the latest incident in the recent trend of fans throwing objects on stage at musicians. In June, a fan threw a phone at Bebe Rexha and hit her in the face. The "I'm Blue" singer was rushed off the stage mid-performance and later needed stitches.

