A video of Cardi B went viral this weekend after the rapper threw a microphone into the audience after another concertgoer emptied her cup at the rapper.
The "Jealousy" rapper was performing in Las Vegas when a concertgoer tossed liquid at Cardi B. Within seconds, the rapper retaliated by throwing her microphone toward the woman.
The musician shared the video captioned "Jealous A-- B---h!" on her own Twitter page.
- Cardi B Reportedly Named a Battery Suspect in Police Report Filed By Fan Who Claims Rapper’s Mic Hit Her
- Cardi B Will Not Face Charges After Throwing Microphone at Fan
- Cardi B Has Drink Thrown at Her, Retaliates by Throwing Mic at Concertgoer: Video
- Cardi B’s Mic That She Threw at Audience Is Being Sold on eBay
- Cardi B Responds to Offset Publicly Accusing Her of Cheating
A new video depicting a different angle shows the concertgoer seconds after the incident. She is seen apologizing, "I'm sorry! I'm sorry!" as security rushes towards her.
One TikTok user shared another angle of the moment and claims to be the second girl the microphone hit. "When I'm the one who gets smoked by the microphone but didn't throw the drink," she captioned the video. "Im bruised and sore."
Some fans are theorizing that the entire encounter was a miscommunication. In another video circulating on the internet, the rapper is seen encouraging the crowd to splash water at her to cool her down.
This is the latest incident in the recent trend of fans throwing objects on stage at musicians. In June, a fan threw a phone at Bebe Rexha and hit her in the face. The "I'm Blue" singer was rushed off the stage mid-performance and later needed stitches.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why Doja Cat’s ‘Thirst Trap’ Selfie Left Singer Tyrese Concerned — See the PhotoEntertainment
- Broken ‘Friends’ Trophy, Message From ‘Office Ladies’ Podcast and Crystal Consultation With Spencer Pratt Earn Big Bucks at WGA AuctionEntertainment
- Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Pays $100K for D.C. Metro to Stay Open an Extra Hour After Concert DelayEntertainment
- Singer Ne-Yo Issues Apology After Receiving Backlash for His Controversial Comments on Gender IdentityEntertainment
- ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’: Meet Benny Box, Mermaid-Lantis and More New Faces and Places in Season 8 (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Russell Brand Reflects on Marriage to Katy Perry and Past Drug Addiction on ‘Running Wild’: ‘Chaotic Time’Entertainment
- Why IRS Spotlight Could Fall on Logan Paul and Other Rich Americans in Puerto RicoBusiness
- Renaissance Tour Attendees in Maryland Get Spirits Dampened by FedEx FieldEntertainment
- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Ended Their EngagementEntertainment
- Beyoncé Includes Lizzo in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix Days After Omitting Singer From LyricsEntertainment
- Nearly Half of Americans in New Poll Are Concerned That AI Might Snatch Their JobsEntertainment
- Streamer Kai Cenat Warned Fans His Giveaway Would Get ‘Rowdy’ Ahead of NYC RiotEntertainment