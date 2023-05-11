Fan Sells Contact Lenses That Have ‘Seen Taylor Swift Eras Tour’ for $10k on Depop
A Taylor Swift fan offered to sell the contacts that they say they wore to one of her concerts.
A Taylor Swift fan offered to sell the contacts that they say they wore to one of her concerts. The contacts were listed for $10,000 on Depop.
The listed was posted by someone using sushilvr as a username.
The contacts raised eyebrows among fans of the singer.
- Taylor Swift Appears to Defend Fan During Philadelphia Concert
- Taylor Swift ‘Swept Off Her Feet’ By Matty Healy, Says Source
- Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Leaving NYC Recording Studio: Photos
- WATCH: Viral TikTok Shows Teacher Using Taylor Swift Songs to Teach Math
- Ed Sheeran Reveals He’d ‘Love to Transition into Country’ Music
The person who offered to sell the contacts has now deleted the listing and wrote: "LMAO IT WAS A JOKE" on their listing page.
Taylor Swift is in the middle of her The Eras Tour. It was scheduled for three nights in Philadelphia before moving to Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Illinois over the next few weeks.
A meltdown by Ticketmaster left thousands of frustrated fans without being able to purchase tickets to the show. That led to a Congressional hearing in January.
