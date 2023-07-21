Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were caught in what appeared to be a scuffle after the singer's bodyguard seemingly stopped someone from punching him.

In a video posted to TikTok that was first obtained by TMZ, the alleged incident took place at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, Calif., as the couple exited a ride. Video shows Fox being shoved into a fence as a bodyguard sprung into action against the person who seemingly went to attack Kelly.

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Fox and Kelly for comment.

The TikTok user who posted the clip made light of the incident, writing "Regular day at oc fair some random guy punches mgk..."

This is one of several outings Fox and Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) have been seen on after Fox hinted at a breakup in February. At the time, the actress captioned a now-deleted Instagram post with lyrics from Beyoncé's album Lemonade, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Before then, the pair had been together since 2020 and became engaged in January 2022.

Last month, a source close to Fox told The Messenger that the couple is "in a better place" after they first sparked breakup rumors, but they "are still working through some trust issues" and living together again.

"The wedding plans are very much still up in the air, but they are hoping to be able to move forward this year," the source said. "Megan absolutely still wants to marry him. It's just going to take time to rebuild their relationship."