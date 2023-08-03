‘Family Guy’-Themed ‘Giggity Golf’ Experience Opening in Los Angeles - The Messenger
‘Family Guy’-Themed ‘Giggity Golf’ Experience Opening in Los Angeles

As Peter Griffin once put it, 'We're having fun!'

Amanda Bell
Lois and Peter Griffin play golf on ‘Family Guy.’Fox

Immersive fan experiences are all the rage lately, and soon Family Guy fans can get in on the fun as well. On Sept. 22, a "Giggity Golf" adventure will launch in Los Angeles, California, bringing a bit of the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island to the City of Angels.

This Family Guy Giggity Golf experience will feature an eight-hole putt-putt course filled with homages to the show's most memorable moments and locales, including the Griffins' own living room. Also on site will be a "Drunken Clam" bar and an "Eat My Junk" food truck for refreshments. (Among the offerings? Panini car sandwiches, hamburger and jelly donut combinations, Lois' homemade cookies and hot dog straws.) A pro shop for merchandise will also be open to customers. The title "Giggity Golf" is a nod to the signature phrase, of course, of the show's resident slimeball, Glenn Quagmire.

The pricing for the Family Guy Giggity Golf experience is $29 per ticket, and VIP tickets include a welcome drink. It will be located at 613 Imperial Ave. in downtown L.A. The waitlist for tickets is available here.

The Family Guy golfing pop-up is co-created by Bucket Listers (which previously created The Malibu Barbie Cafe, The Golden Girls Kitchen and the Los Angeles Bucket List) and Superfly (The Friends Experience, Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival and the Lizzoverse).

Family Guy Season 22 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 1 on Fox. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu. 

