Immersive fan experiences are all the rage lately, and soon Family Guy fans can get in on the fun as well. On Sept. 22, a "Giggity Golf" adventure will launch in Los Angeles, California, bringing a bit of the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island to the City of Angels.

This Family Guy Giggity Golf experience will feature an eight-hole putt-putt course filled with homages to the show's most memorable moments and locales, including the Griffins' own living room. Also on site will be a "Drunken Clam" bar and an "Eat My Junk" food truck for refreshments. (Among the offerings? Panini car sandwiches, hamburger and jelly donut combinations, Lois' homemade cookies and hot dog straws.) A pro shop for merchandise will also be open to customers. The title "Giggity Golf" is a nod to the signature phrase, of course, of the show's resident slimeball, Glenn Quagmire.

The pricing for the Family Guy Giggity Golf experience is $29 per ticket, and VIP tickets include a welcome drink. It will be located at 613 Imperial Ave. in downtown L.A. The waitlist for tickets is available here.

The Family Guy golfing pop-up is co-created by Bucket Listers (which previously created The Malibu Barbie Cafe, The Golden Girls Kitchen and the Los Angeles Bucket List) and Superfly (The Friends Experience, Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival and the Lizzoverse).

Family Guy Season 22 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 1 on Fox. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.