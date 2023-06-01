The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    JWPlayer

    An Illinois man who appeared on Family Feud three years ago and joked that he regretted getting married was found guilty of first-degree murder and home invasion in the fatal shooting of his his estranged wife on Wednesday, according to local circuit court records. Sentencing has been set for August 11.

    Testimony in Timothy Bliefnick's first-degree murder trial began last week in Quincy, Illinois. The 40-year-old was accused of slaying Rebecca Bliefnick, who was 41.

    Her father found her shot to death on the bathroom floor of her Quincy home in late February.

    The Family Feud episode featuring Bliefnick and members of his family was taped in 2019 and aired nationally on Fox in 2020.

    Read More

    "What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" Harvey asked Bliefnick during the show.

    "Honey, I love you, but, 'Said I do,'" Bliefnick replied. "Not my mistake, not my mistake — I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?"

    Moments after Bliefnick was convicted, the victim's sister spoke openly about the verdict.

    "My parents were robbed of a daughter, and as a parent myself, I cannot imagine a greater torture," Sarah Reilly said, according to local paper the Herald-Whig. "Becky was a niece, an aunt, and a cousin, a friend, a colleague and a caregiver. All those who love her carry a heavy heartache in the wake of this tragedy."

    "The judicial process cannot bring her back nor can it heal our wounds, but we are relieved that the verdict delivers justice," she continued. "And we are thankful for all who made it a reality... She will be missed forever and loved always."

    The former couple had reportedly been in the midst of a contentious divorce following their 2009 marriage, with a hearing scheduled in the days before Rebecca's death. Additionally, they reportedly shared three children.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.