‘Family Feud’ Contestant Found Guilty of Murdering Estranged Wife
An Illinois man who appeared on Family Feud three years ago and joked that he regretted getting married was found guilty of first-degree murder and home invasion in the fatal shooting of his his estranged wife on Wednesday, according to local circuit court records. Sentencing has been set for August 11.
Testimony in Timothy Bliefnick's first-degree murder trial began last week in Quincy, Illinois. The 40-year-old was accused of slaying Rebecca Bliefnick, who was 41.
Her father found her shot to death on the bathroom floor of her Quincy home in late February.
The Family Feud episode featuring Bliefnick and members of his family was taped in 2019 and aired nationally on Fox in 2020.
"What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" Harvey asked Bliefnick during the show.
"Honey, I love you, but, 'Said I do,'" Bliefnick replied. "Not my mistake, not my mistake — I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?"
Moments after Bliefnick was convicted, the victim's sister spoke openly about the verdict.
"My parents were robbed of a daughter, and as a parent myself, I cannot imagine a greater torture," Sarah Reilly said, according to local paper the Herald-Whig. "Becky was a niece, an aunt, and a cousin, a friend, a colleague and a caregiver. All those who love her carry a heavy heartache in the wake of this tragedy."
"The judicial process cannot bring her back nor can it heal our wounds, but we are relieved that the verdict delivers justice," she continued. "And we are thankful for all who made it a reality... She will be missed forever and loved always."
The former couple had reportedly been in the midst of a contentious divorce following their 2009 marriage, with a hearing scheduled in the days before Rebecca's death. Additionally, they reportedly shared three children.
