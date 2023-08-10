One day after Lil Tay's official Instagram account announced that she had died, the teenage social media star and rapper confirmed to TMZ that she is alive.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say," she told the outlet. "It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours."

Lil Tay alleged her "Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me." The original post has since been removed from her page.

As fans recover from the whiplash, some are seeing the similarities between the situation and an episode of FX's comedy series Dave.

The show follows a fictionalized version of Lil Dicky, a neurotic young rapper vying to be one of the greatest hip-hop stars of all time. On Season 3, episode 6, titled "#RIPLilDicky," the rapper is seconds away from getting dropped by his label (he only recouped $18,000 out of his $400,000 advance) when his tour bus violently explodes in the middle of the desert, forcing him and his crew to walk to the nearest restaurant hours away without phone service. Before they arrive, footage of the wreckage goes viral, and Dicky is believed to be dead.

Instead of immediately dispelling the rumors, Dicky's manager points out that his streaming numbers have multiplied, Post Malone released a remix of one of his songs, and even Lebron James has followed him on Instagram: "It's the number one topic on Twitter, bro."

With this newfound postmortem success, Dicky and his team make the decision to keep quiet for 24 hours to "recoup the label's losses, all of them, in one day."

The situation only devolves from there. At one point, during a hallucination, Dicky has a conversation with Anne Frank about cancel culture and concentration camps.

The timeline it took both Dave's Lil Dicky and Lil Tay to denounce the rumors feels all too familiar to some – and shows how individuals receive more attention when they are (or are believed to be) dead.

As Dicky's manager points out, "What's a better rebrand than coming back from the dead?"

Other shows have tackled this topic, including the Emmy Award-winning comedy Schitt's Creek. In Season 4, news of Moira Rose's death spreads across the internet. Her daughter, Alexis, fearfully sprints to her hotel room then breathes a sigh of relief when she spots Moira: "Oh, thank god! The internet thinks you're dead!"

New details about Lil Tay's situation continue to emerge.