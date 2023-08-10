False Reports of Lil Tay’s Death Mirror This Episode of Lil Dicky TV Series ‘Dave’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

False Reports of Lil Tay’s Death Mirror This Episode of Lil Dicky TV Series ‘Dave’

The teenage social media star has revealed she is alive one day after her death was reported

Published |Updated
Taylor Henderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Dave Burd in ‘Dave’ and Lil TayByron Cohen/FX; Lil Tay/Instagram

One day after Lil Tay's official Instagram account announced that she had died, the teenage social media star and rapper confirmed to TMZ that she is alive.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say," she told the outlet. "It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours."

Lil Tay alleged her "Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me." The original post has since been removed from her page.

As fans recover from the whiplash, some are seeing the similarities between the situation and an episode of FX's comedy series Dave.

Read More

The show follows a fictionalized version of Lil Dicky, a neurotic young rapper vying to be one of the greatest hip-hop stars of all time. On Season 3, episode 6, titled "#RIPLilDicky," the rapper is seconds away from getting dropped by his label (he only recouped $18,000 out of his $400,000 advance) when his tour bus violently explodes in the middle of the desert, forcing him and his crew to walk to the nearest restaurant hours away without phone service. Before they arrive, footage of the wreckage goes viral, and Dicky is believed to be dead.

Instead of immediately dispelling the rumors, Dicky's manager points out that his streaming numbers have multiplied, Post Malone released a remix of one of his songs, and even Lebron James has followed him on Instagram: "It's the number one topic on Twitter, bro."

With this newfound postmortem success, Dicky and his team make the decision to keep quiet for 24 hours to "recoup the label's losses, all of them, in one day."

The situation only devolves from there. At one point, during a hallucination, Dicky has a conversation with Anne Frank about cancel culture and concentration camps.

The timeline it took both Dave's Lil Dicky and Lil Tay to denounce the rumors feels all too familiar to some – and shows how individuals receive more attention when they are (or are believed to be) dead.

As Dicky's manager points out, "What's a better rebrand than coming back from the dead?"

Other shows have tackled this topic, including the Emmy Award-winning comedy Schitt's Creek. In Season 4, news of Moira Rose's death spreads across the internet. Her daughter, Alexis, fearfully sprints to her hotel room then breathes a sigh of relief when she spots Moira: "Oh, thank god! The internet thinks you're dead!"

New details about Lil Tay's situation continue to emerge.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.