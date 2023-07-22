Heavy Pruning During Hot Weather Can Be Damaging: Experts Weigh In on Universal Studios’ Tree Trimming

The trees that were offering shade to SAG-AFTRA picketers outside of Universal Studios before receiving a stark pruning last week likely have had their health damaged by the trimming, a tree expert says.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Don Hodel, a tree expert and retired horticultural landscape advisor, explained that a tree's foliage helps to shade and protect its bark in hot weather. Sun damage to the bark can then leave the tree open to further damage from disease and pests.

He added that removing the leaves also interferes with photosynthesis, causing the trees to rely on stored sugars to survive, an additional stressor in the heat.

“Professional certified arborists definitely frown upon coat racking or hat racking, where you prune the tree so hard it looks like a hat rack,” Hodel told the outlet. “They might do it at the owner’s insistence but a reputable arborist will tell them this is bad for your tree and some will just refuse to do it at all.”

Plant pathologist and horticulturist James Downer also weighed in, saying, "Pruning those trees in this huge heat wave is unconscionable. Everything depends on photosynthesis, so you cripple trees when you do this."

Both experts noted that the tree variety pruned outside Universal is highly susceptible to a fungal disease, Botryosphaeria spp. (or "ficus canker disease") which causes the trees to slowly die and is suspected to be spread by pruning.

Downer told the outlet that ficuses don't even really need pruning at all in order to stay healthy. "People just prune trees for their own needs," he said.

News broke about the trimmed trees when comedian Chris Stephens shared a photo outside of Universal Studios that showed the trees had been thoroughly trimmed around where picketers have been protesting.

"Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week," Stephens wrote last Monday.

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia tweeted on Friday that the studio would be fined $250 by the city's Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) for "trimming trees without a city permit."