Q&A: Why ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Bre Tiesi Has ‘Pretty Thick Skin’ After the Latest Season

The Correct the Edit franchise lets reality TV stars tell their side of the story about what really happened behind the scenes, including moments that didn't make the final cut. Here, we catch up with Oppenheim Group agent Bre Tiesi, who explains why she didn't want her Season 6 fight with castmate Chelsea Lazkani to be aired in the first place.

Selling Sunset's newest agent, Bre Tiesi, is used to getting hate online — having a baby with Nick Cannon will do that to you.

"I've been ripped apart on everything — from who I am to who I've dated to my child — everything," she told The Messenger. "So I have pretty thick skin."

But when Tiesi first walked into the Oppenheim Group, she wasn't expecting that hate to come from one of her fellow coworkers, Chelsea Lazkani. Throughout Season 6, which premiered on Netflix on May 19, Lazkani repeatedly states that she doesn't understand Tiesi's relationship with Cannon, who has 12 children. The agent even goes so far as to call the Wild N' Out host a "master manipulator" and accuses Tiesi of doing a "disservice" to her 10-month-old son, Legendary Love Cannon.

Below, Tiesi spills on the state of her friendship with Lazkani, if fan favorite Heather Rae El Moussa will be featured in Season 7, and, of course, all those killer blazers.

On being a Selling Sunset fan…

I had seen the show. I actually was asked years prior — I believe it was Season 2 or 3 — and I was not ready or in a position to consider TV. I just wasn't ready. And I think as my relationship became public and I had gone through my divorce, and I had just spent a lot more time adjusting to the public eye, I have much thicker skin now. So I can handle it a little differently than I would've a couple years ago.

On filming just six weeks after the birth of her son…

Obviously, having a baby, I thought I was gonna have at least a couple months, and it ended up only being six weeks postpartum, which was tough. I did actually struggle a little bit in the beginning. I wasn't insecure or uncomfortable, but I was a new woman, and I had a new body and I had a new life and I had this new show. There were so many new things that it was a little bit overwhelming to not physically be in the shape that I was. I was like, "I would like my pre-baby body back, please. Where can I sign up for it?"

But the thing I love about fashion is you just dress to the body that you have. I love the masculine vibe, so it was actually perfect. I got to kind of showcase more suits and three pieces. You made it work. But the experience was great. I've grown so much, I've made some amazing relationships and I love the majority of the women on the show.

On not being a 'girl's girl'…

I've always been that way. Anyone that knows me knows that I'm a lone wolf. I could literally sit in the corner by myself and I would never be bothered. My priority in this office is to make money. It's not to chit chat and hang out with the girls. I have friends, so that wasn't my motive going in. As I say all the time, I'm a mirror — if you're gonna give me sh--, you're gonna get sh--.

I'm somebody that really likes to fall back and watch everybody because I feel like your actions obviously speak much louder than words, and I'm going to be able to figure out who you are by watching you. I don't jump in that quickly. It's a luxury to be able to do that — to be that secure and comfortable in yourself. It's definitely a survival tactic that I have. I'm very cautious of who I let around me, and now even more so with my relationship and my child. Some people read it as being bitchy, or you think you're too good for them, but that's not what my intentions are. The girls actually were very welcoming and nice and showed interest in me, and that's what made my walls break down a lot quicker than they normally would.

On Heather reportedly not filming Season 7...

I'm very sad about it. I honestly don't really know the whole dynamic or what's going on. I hope she can come back, and I hope that we can have her as an ongoing cast member. She knows I'm her No. 1 fan and I got her back.

On any topics that were off-limits…

Everything that went down this season [was off-limits]. Where do I start? For me, I was okay with answering the main questions that everybody has: "What is this? What's going on? Blink twice if you're not OK!" All of the regular things. But it just got to a level that I actually didn't know was happening. I was honestly really taken aback by where this went. I didn't know that she was calling all these names and dragging my family so much. I really wasn't prepared for that. Obviously, I get attacked daily online, but it's really different when you have someone in your friend group and in your office who is nice as pie to your face, but apparently has a lot to say behind your back.

I definitely feel like my original take on Chelsea was exactly what it is. At first glance, it may seem like I came off a little bit aggressive, but I read her from the second I met her, and I knew there was always something with her. So I had my guard up and I was prepared.

On Chelsea's explanation regarding her own separated family…

I think that sounds like a personal problem and that she is projecting and has some trauma she needs to deal with. She shouldn't worry about my household. My child is more than happy and more well-off than 90% of the freaking world. My child is so loved and supported, and my relationship is none of her business, nor is the presence of his father because he is [present]. I'm very happy, my son's very happy, and my partner's very happy. She's the only one unhappy.

On her current friendship with Chelsea…

There is no friendship. There will never be a friendship. That's not even an option. I wouldn't care if she came groveling and wanted to be a sister wife!

On expecting online hate over the next few weeks…

It's usually the same comments. I'm just a person that you love or hate, but I'm always gonna be me. I don't care what anyone else thinks about it. They don't have to walk in my shoes. They don't live my life. If anything, them talking only brings more attention to me.

I hope people can see past all of this weird, false narrative and see who I actually am. If not, you'll see in Season 7!