EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest Has No Plans To Leave ‘American Idol’ After 21 Seasons: ‘I Truly Love It’

Ryan Seacrest isn't dimming the lights on American Idol anytime soon. The host, who's been at the helm of the ABC show since its inception in 2002, exclusively told The Messenger that he won't be stepping away from the gig anytime soon.

After meeting with children Thursday at Seacrest Studios inside Children's Hospital of Orange County, Seacrest was asked if he plans on leaving American Idol — and gave a resolute "no" in response.

"I truly love it," he said after the event, where TikToker Addison Rae was also on hand to greet patients. "I really love what the show does, and it's such a part of a American pop culture."

The former Live With Kelly and Ryan host added that even after 21 seasons, the show's format still holds up. The competition series, which was first judged by Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, is now overseen by Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

"When we go around the country, or when audition tapes come in from any small town and you see what somebody's doing in their job, but they've always loved and had a passion for singing, and we can help them with that — that's why the show works," he explained. "It's the cast of contestants and their talent that makes the show work every year."

Season 21 of the long-running series wraps up on Sunday with a three-hour finale. Finalists Colin Stough, Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi will duke it out for the top spot — although Seacrest himself says he can't choose a favorite.

"I've trained myself to not get into the head space of picking anybody," he said. "They're all really close to each other. They're not competitive with each other at all because they know that they're all in it together."

The American Idol Season 21 finale airs May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.