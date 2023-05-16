EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams Held Onto Sweet Gift From ‘Hook’ Castmate Dante Basco

When 15-year-old Dante Basco gave a special gift to his costar Robin Williams on the set of Hook, he never imagined it would still be among the late actor's possessions over 30 years later.

"The late, great Robin Williams is such a legend," Basco recently told The Messenger. "I think of the quiet times I spent with him — when we would talk in the mornings about our favorite poems and poets. I really enjoyed the soft-spoken side of him."

Basco has often reflected on his memory of Williams, particularly how they bonded over poetry while filming Hook. He posted a photo to social media in 2020 to celebrate Williams' birthday showing the actor, Basco, and Basco's cousin and brothers all wearing a custom-made hat.

Robin Williams, Dante Basco, and Basco's family on the set of 'Hook,' wearing the hat they gifted Robin Williams.

"This is a picture on the Sony lot during shooting when my brothers and cousin came to visit, and we gave him a hat we made at Compton Indoor swap meet," he wrote in the post. "We embroidered the name of our crew we created after watching #DeadPoetsSociety, it was the address of the garage we all lived in together growing up."

Having been a fan of Williams' film Dead Poets Society, Basco enjoyed telling the actor about his own poetry crew's escapades. "We would do stuff like the movie," Basco said, "like go to the beach in the middle of the night, proclaim ourselves, and compliment each other about what we love about each other. I'm still into all that, and I was telling him about that."

Dante Basco and Robin Williams on the set of the film 'Hook,' directed by Steven Spielberg. (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Basco and his crew had hats made for themselves, including one for Williams with the words "Oh, captain, my captain" on it, from Walt Whitman's poem "Leaves of Grass," which is featured in Dead Poets Society. When Basco delivered the hat to Williams on the set of Hook, the actor donned it and took a photo with the group. But it wasn't until Basco ran into Williams' daughter, Zelda, three decades later that he realized Williams had truly valued the gesture.

"Right before COVID, I ran into his daughter Zelda at a bar, and we had a good talk about her dad," Basco recalled. "Out of the blue, a few months later — about a year ago now — she sent me a text message, like 'Hey, I'm looking through some of my dad's stuff, and look what I found.' And it was the hat."

Basco was immediately touched. "He had kept it all that time. I get a lot of stuff from fans and coworkers, and you can't keep everything, so I was surprised that he'd kept the hat and that memory of us in his things. It was really awesome to know that."

He continues to remember Williams not only for their friendship but also through his own work as an actor. When asked about the number one lesson he learned from Williams, Basco said it's "to keep the morale of the set up. I was raised as an actor in that way, and part of that's Robin Williams — if you're going to be number one on the call sheet, take the reins of the set because you can be the difference between making a day go well or not." Basco added, "He was just that kind of guy."