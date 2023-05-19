EXCLUSIVE: ‘RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein Has ‘Leaned on Relationship’ With Boyfriend Jody Glidden Amidst ‘Tumultuous’ Divorce From Lenny Hochstein: ‘Lenny Isn’t Letting Up’

Lisa Hochstein has a strong support system. After Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami detailed Lisa's painful split from longtime husband Lenny, new details are emerging about their ongoing divorce.

"Lisa and Lenny have a very tumultuous divorce and it's not going to end pretty," a source exclusively told The Messenger. "They do not talk at all. This divorce is going to take about two years if not longer. Lenny isn't letting up."

The source said that Lisa remains worried about losing her Miami home, where she lives with her children, Logan, 7, and Elle, 3.

Amidst all this, Lisa has been reportedly relying on her relationship with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden, which went public in March 2023. The source confirmed Glidden has been filming for Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami.

"Lisa and Jody are very much in love," they said. "She's so happy. The legal system is a lot, and it's stressful and tolling on her, so she's leaned on this relationship a lot to distract herself."

"He is a father and she likes that they have that in common," they continued. "She kept the relationship under wraps for awhile, but they've been together since before BravoCon. She was introducing him as her friend to people even to keep it quiet until she was ready to introduce him to the world. He's been someone that she's leaned on heavily during all of this as she navigates things with Lenny."

The news comes after Lenny accused Lisa this week of "bleeding" him dry financially by charging thousands of dollars to the grocery delivery app Instacart, according to documents obtained by The Messenger. The two previously clashed over grocery bills, with Lisa alleging in November 2022 court documents that Lenny cut off access to her American Express card, so she was unable to purchase food and diapers for her children.

Lenny confirmed the two were splitting in May 2022 amidst filming for Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami. In the same statement, he confirmed that he was dating model Katharina Mazepa.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently filming Season 6. Seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Peacock.