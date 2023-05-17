Lindsay Lohan is feeling "over the moon" as she gears up to give birth to her first child, a source recently told The Messenger exclusively.

The Mean Girls star plans to give birth in Dubai, where she lives with husband and Credit Suisse exec Bader Shammas, according to the source: "[Lindsay's mom] Dina will head to Dubai to be there for the birth."

Lohan first announced her pregnancy in March, with an Instagram post that read, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼."

Friends and family celebrated Lohan with a baby shower in April, but the sex of the baby is still under wraps. “Lindsay isn’t sharing the sex of the baby because she wants it to be a surprise to her whole family and the world," the source said. People previously reported that the little Lohan's nursery is "all white."

The countdown to baby is on — and even though the couple is excited, they're also living in the moment. "Lindsay and Bader are doing the countdown but they are also savoring their last weeks alone together. She truly has never felt better."

Lohan took to Instagram on May 14 to shout out "all the beautiful Mothers and Mothers to be!!!"

The star is savoring the final weeks of her pregnancy and enjoying the support of her loved ones — including mom, Dina. “She is on the phone with her mom every day for support because the big day is just around the corner."

Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas in a 2021 Instagram post. In another post on her 36th birthday in July 2022, she referred to Shammas as her husband, but it wasn't clear when exactly the couple tied the knot until she announced their one year anniversary on April 3rd last month. She posed for a mirror-selfie, revealing her baby bump for the first time, a few weeks later.

“Lindsay is incredibly excited!" said the source. "She is over the moon to have her baby and she has never been in love like this in her life."