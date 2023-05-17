EXCLUSIVE: How Erin Foster Is Supporting the Writers Strike With Kristen Bell and Adam Brody

Erin Foster is taking a stand.

Foster exclusively revealed to The Messenger that her untitled Netflix comedy, starring Kristin Bell and Adam Brody, has been put on pause since the Writers Guild of America strike began at the beginning of the month.

"I've picketed," she said at the Rams' SoFi Draft Lab event Tuesday night, where she co-moderated a talk with other women from the Rams and SoFi. "My whole writer's room is going to go picket together on Thursday with Adam and Kristen. They're going to come support us."

At the dinner, where Foster spoke on the "Get Your Money Right" panel supporting female founders, the Barely Famous creator said that she's seen how writers' salaries have been stripped away over the past decade.

"I watch the way the budgets for shows — the first thing they want to do is cut out the music budgets, but the second thing that they want to do is keep writers on as little as possible," she explained. "It just doesn't work."

And while eager television fans may be disappointed about the delay of their favorite shows, Foster encouraged them to consider the quality of TV they'll receive after the strike ends.

Erin Foster and Nikki Erwin at the LA Rams’ SoFi Draft Lab in Tarzana, CA. (Credit: LA Rams)

"I think the best thing that people can be doing is talking about it and acknowledging that you can't have the shows that you love, but not want to give the writers what they deserve," she said. "If you think about the model now, if a writer writes a show that goes out for one season and doesn't do very well, they make the same amount of money as if that show was the biggest hit of all time and everybody watches. That just doesn't give anyone an incentive to want to do a good job."

Foster, who's also the daughter of legendary musician David Foster, got the green light on her untitled Netflix series in March 2023. According to Variety, show will follow "the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi" — who, it was announced three weeks ago, will be played by Brody. Modern Family's Steven Levitan is also signed on to executive produce.

Excited fans have already compared it to Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Emmy-winning 2016 comedy in which she falls in love with a particularly hot priest.

The series doesn't yet have a premiere date.