EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Briggs and David Archuleta Reveal How Life Imitated Art in ‘The Masked Singer’ Finale

The identities of The Masked Singer's final two contestants were finally revealed after Macaw and Medusa battled it out in the Fox singing competition's Season 9 finale.

Medusa, who was revealed to be singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs, took the top prize home Wednesday night after performing Sia's "Elastic Heart" and My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade."

Finishing as runner-up was music competition veteran David Archuleta as Macaw. He rounded out the season with performances of Eric Carmen's "All By Myself" and James Bay's "Hold Back the River."

For Briggs, one of the things that impacted her performances the most during the season was her life as a new mom.

"At the time of filming the show, I was... five months postpartum. And so I was pumping, and then I was performing," she told The Messenger. "I really relied on Medusa and the energy of Medusa to empower me."

Her Masked Singer performances also gave her an outlet to express herself through her journey of motherhood, she shared.

"It was helpful to really channel all the hormones I was experiencing [and] all the different emotions. It was really freeing to channel that energy into something creative," Briggs said. "I think that did make a really big difference in my postpartum journey."

For Archuleta, a return to television meant the opportunity to reintroduce himself after his stint on American Idol in 2008. At first, getting back on stage wasn't very appealing, but this season of The Masked Singer turned out to be "healing," he revealed.

"I really thought it was just a fun, silly show," Archuleta told The Messenger. "When I got on to it, I was getting anxiety attacks because I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't want to be on another singing competition and be judged by everyone again.'"

Archuleta said that he carried a certain pressure from his days on American Idol, so having the opportunity to have fun and perform music that he loves made him emotional.

"Just the pressure that I felt that I was still carrying from my Idol days in my head… to be there and for it to be so fun and, like, carefree and like, 'Wow, you mean I can just enjoy preparing songs, have a good time performing them and then there's no negativity behind it?' It was so healing," he shared.

This past season also served as an opportunity for Archuleta to find acceptance in himself after coming out as queer in 2021. In particular, the singer was moved to tears after judge Ken Jeong revealed how much Archuleta's American Idol performances meant to his wife, who had cancer.

"When my wife was on bedrest in the hospital not knowing whether our kids would live or die, we would watch Idol every week, and you were like a ray of light for my family," Jeong told Archuleta in the finale.

"Just a couple years ago, I was thinking that nothing I had done was going to make up for what I was, just because that was the belief that I had had instilled in me," the singer explained. "Like, 'Nothing will make up for being gay or for being queer.' And so to hear that, I'm learning how to love myself even coming out."

Prior to the show, Briggs was known for her hit songs "River" and "Wild Horses," and she will be touring with band MisterWives later this year. Her new EP, "When Everything Went Dark," will be released June 23.

Meanwhile, Archuleta's new single "Up" will be released June 2.