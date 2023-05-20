EXCLUSIVE: After ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Departure, Ryan Seacrest Is Hoping for a Cooking Show Next: ‘I’m Very Interested’

There might be a new project cooking for Ryan Seacrest.

After his recent exit from Live With Kelly and Ryan, the American Idol host exclusively told The Messenger that his next endeavor might be a little more home-grown.

"I do like the food world," he said after meeting with children Thursday at Seacrest Studios inside Children's Hospital of Orange County, where TikTok star Addison Rae was also in attendance. "I do like to cook. I'm very interested in the study of winemaking. I may think about doing some sort of food program. I don't know if I'll ever become an official chef, but man, do I try!"

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

At the event, Seacrest explained that he doesn't have a specific specialty; rather, he gets inspired by whatever's on sale.

"I like to go to the farmer's market, or I like to go to the store and see what's fresh," he said. "Usually, it has to do with fish and vegetables, but anything that's fresh and take it home and ad lib, just make it up as I go."

This summer, Seacrest added, he's using his time off from daytime television to work on refining his craft — and, presumably, wait for a call from The Food Network.

"I plan on spending the summer learning more about actually wine making," he said. "I've started to make olive oil. I'm not getting to the agricultural side of things, because I've been so busy in cities, so I'm learning that. We will cook, we will rotisserie, and it would be nice to have a handful of days without a schedule, so I'm going to try and stick to that."

This isn't the first time Seacrest has made his dreams of cooking known. Last year, a source told Us Weekly that the radio host would love his own version of Stanley Tucci's CNN series Searching for Italy and "wants to do a show along those same lines."

Before all that, though, Seacrest is hosting the finale of American Idol Season 21 on Sunday. The competition has narrowed down just three finalists — Colin Stough, Megan Danielle and Iam Tongi.

The American Idol Season 21 finale airs May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.