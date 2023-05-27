Everything You Need to Remember About ‘Manifest’ Before Season 4 Part 2

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Manifest Season 4 Part 1.

It's finally time to get all of our answers about what happened to the passengers of Flight 828 on Manifest. The final installment in the NBC-turned-Netflix drama premieres on June 2, but it's been several months since we last checked in with the Stones and their fellow passengers. Understandably, you might need a bit of a refresher, and that's why The Messenger is here. This is what you need to remember before jumping back in on June 2.

The Big Moments

The apocalypse is coming . Cal (Ty Doran) was able to figure out what he discovered in the cloud before he came back five years older. The mysterious flames and fire he saw from the plane during those callings were from the future, with the world in flame and ashes. He was sent back to stop the world from ending.

. Cal (Ty Doran) was able to figure out what he discovered in the cloud before he came back five years older. The mysterious flames and fire he saw from the plane during those callings were from the future, with the world in flame and ashes. He was sent back to stop the world from ending. Angelina is going to cause that apocalypse . The first half of Manifest Season 4 ended with Angelina (Holly Taylor) getting her hands on a lot of sapphire, making her the most powerful person in the world. The Stones had wanted to find the sapphire to connect all of the passengers' callings and help prevent the oncoming apocalypse. Instead, Angelina absorbed it and has the warped idea that the Lord has called on her to lead the righteous to Heaven while leaving everyone else to perish.

. The first half of Manifest Season 4 ended with Angelina (Holly Taylor) getting her hands on a lot of sapphire, making her the most powerful person in the world. The Stones had wanted to find the sapphire to connect all of the passengers' callings and help prevent the oncoming apocalypse. Instead, Angelina absorbed it and has the warped idea that the Lord has called on her to lead the righteous to Heaven while leaving everyone else to perish. Cal is only able to face her because Zeke died. Cal's cancer returned in Season 4 Part 1, and he was nearing death until Zeke (Matt Long) realized he was given his empathy power for a reason. He used it to absorb Cal's cancer and died himself, allowing Cal to regain his strength so he can face off against Angelina in Season 4 Part 2.

Cal's cancer returned in Season 4 Part 1, and he was nearing death until Zeke (Matt Long) realized he was given his empathy power for a reason. He used it to absorb Cal's cancer and died himself, allowing Cal to regain his strength so he can face off against Angelina in Season 4 Part 2. The government is actively rounding up passengers. Throughout the series, the government has increased its control over the passengers of 828. At the start of Season 4 Part 1, the passengers were required to make regular check-ins and report if they were experiencing any callings. By the end of the season, passengers were being actively rounded up and detained, which is only going to make catching and stopping Angelina that much harder.

Other Important Notes

Eden returned. Ben (Josh Dallas) never gave up hope that Eden was alive, and he tracked Angelina down to get his daughter back. Angelina tried to kidnap Eden again, but the little girl chose the Stones, and that is partially what sent Angelina (even further) over the edge.

Ben (Josh Dallas) never gave up hope that Eden was alive, and he tracked Angelina down to get his daughter back. Angelina tried to kidnap Eden again, but the little girl chose the Stones, and that is partially what sent Angelina (even further) over the edge. The passengers' serial killers were caught. There's something weird in the water at Angelina's house. When she took a break from being the absolute worst between kidnappings and becoming a supervillain, her parents were discovered to be the serial killers taking out 828 passengers. Both parents were apprehended by the end of Season 4 Part 1, so we assume the murders will stop.

There's something weird in the water at Angelina's house. When she took a break from being the absolute worst between kidnappings and becoming a supervillain, her parents were discovered to be the serial killers taking out 828 passengers. Both parents were apprehended by the end of Season 4 Part 1, so we assume the murders will stop. TJ is back! TJ (Garret Wareing) returned in Season 4 Part 1 and was a huge help to Olive (Luna Blaise) in breaking down the mythology of the sapphires and why they are the key to bringing about the callings.

TJ (Garret Wareing) returned in Season 4 Part 1 and was a huge help to Olive (Luna Blaise) in breaking down the mythology of the sapphires and why they are the key to bringing about the callings. Jared and Drea are hooking up. To do his part to move on from Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), Jared (J.R. Ramirez) started hooking up with Drea (Ellen Tamaki). They actually made a pretty good couple, but with Zeke dying, this has the potential to turn into a lot of mess in the final episodes.

Where We Go From Here

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 filled in a lot of blanks about why things were happening. The main obstacle in the final episodes will be taking down Angelina. The Stones will have to put up the fight of their lives as they mourn one of their own. The good news is they are more united as a family than they've been since the start of the show, and they know what needs to be done to help Cal take Angelina on.

The show must also answer what happened to the passengers of Flight 828 when they flew into that storm in 2013. The passengers need to prove to society that the callings, and they themselves, are not dangerous. Are they going to be able to pull it off? Or will all of the passengers have to return to the mysterious cloud they flew into?

We find out on June 2.

Manifest Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.