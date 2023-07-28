On Friday, Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming docuseries Depp v. Heard. Featuring footage from the trial, the series focuses on the highly-publicize legal battle between the former couple, which captivated audiences worldwide.

The trailer's release comes just months after the trial's one-year anniversary. As a refresher: last June, a Fairfax County, Va., jury found that Heard defamed her ex-husband in a Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse that did not name him. Both actors appealed their verdicts but ultimately dropped their appeals to settle the case last December, with Heard agreeing to pay her ex $1 million.

Here's everything you need to know about Depp v. Heard, from release date to trailer details.

What is 'Depp v Heard' about?

Netflix's three-part documentary series will examine the trial and its ripple effects throughout social media, taking a closer look at the "world's first trial by TikTok."

Depp v. Heard will show "both testimonies side-by-side for the first time," exploring "this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society," per its official synopsis.

According to Netflix, 200 hours of live-streamed trial coverage from news outlets and citizen commentators were used in the making of the film.

When will it be released?

Depp v. Heard premieres on Netflix on Aug.16.

Is there a trailer?

The trailer was released on July 28, and mixes court footage featuring Heard and Depp with the ensuing onslaught of TikToks, livestreams, comments, videos and in-person gatherings.

Who is the creative team?

The series is directed by filmmaker Emma Cooper, who helmed 2022's The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes and 2011's America's Most Hated Family in Crisis.

Cooper told iNews in May that she followed the trial alongside the rest of the public and found herself being drawn into the conversation.

“While the trial was happening, I was really happy to watch the commentary. A lot of it was humorous and very funny. I loved every minute of it,” she said. “What I can now see is a zealous, passionate loyalty coming from Depp fans. I find it fascinating that people would spend a huge amount of time defending or talking about people they’ve never met, and they never will meet.”

How have the reviews been?

It's still early but The Independent said, "It’s hard to come away from Depp v Heard with any sensation other than queasiness." The Guardian offered a similar sentiment, noting that Heard and Depp make for "profoundly depressing television."