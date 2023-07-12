In the immortal words of F1 engineers everywhere, Brad Pitt should get ready to "push, push, push."

The actor is currently filming an upcoming untitled film centered around the fictional F1 team APXGP. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is helming the project, which is produced by none other than racing superstar Lewis Hamilton himself.

Here's everything we know about the racing movie, from casting to plot details.

Release Date

THE DETAILS: While we don't have an official release date yet, there's speculation that the film will land in theaters in late 2024 or early 2025.

Cast

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 09, 2023, in Northampton, England Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

TLDR: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem star in the racing film.

THE DETAILS: Pitt leads the film alongside Idris, best known for starring in the crime drama Snowfall. Javier Bardem will play APXGP's team owner and Tobias Menzies, who portrayed Prince Philip in Netflix's The Crown, has an unspecified role.

While speaking to Wonderland in June, Idris noted that he's a big fan of the sport, citing his love of F1 as "a huge reason" for getting involved in the project.

"I first got into F1 in Budapest in 2019. I watched Lewis Hamilton win," he told the outlet. "Ever since then, I've been hooked on the sport and amazed at how the game has changed from the past to now."

Both Pitt and Idris have undergone private training, according to Hamilton, who was brought on board to help make the film as accurate as possible.

"For someone who hasn't raced, he's definitely got a keen eye," Hamilton said of Pitt, per The Athletic. "He loves watching MotoGP, so he's always been a racing enthusiast. He already had a knack for the lines, and he was fully on it, which was good to see."

Creative Team

Brad Pitt and director Joseph Kosinski during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 09, 2023, in Northampton, England Dan Mullan/Getty Images

TLDR: Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick, TRON: Legacy) is at the helm, and writer Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick, The Ring) is penning the script.

THE DETAILS: Expect lots of Kosinski's signature action shots in the upcoming film. During a recent interview with Sky Sports F1, Pitt teased the unique ways the director was able to capture high-speed racing.

"Tell you what's amazing about it," the actor said. "You'll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You've never seen speed; you've never seen the G-forces like this. it's really amazing."

Hamilton concurred, adding in an interview with The Athletic, "I spent time with Joe trying to make sure that we got the best camera positions, and the frame rate is different. It's going to look fast."

Plot

THE DETAILS: Pitt offered a rare insight into the film's story during his recent interview with Sky Sports F1, explaining that it revolves around a driver who raced in the '90s and had a "horrible" crash.

"Then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is the team owner. They're the last-place team; they're 21, 22 on the grid. They've never scored a point, and they have a young phenom played by Damson Idris, and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary, and hijinks ensue," Pitt explained.

Where to Watch

The untitled film will land in theaters before heading to Apple TV+.