Everything to Know About a Potential ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 and Possible Spinoffs

Now that the third and seemingly final season of everyone's favorite feel-good Apple TV+ comedy has ended, fans want to BELIEVE that there will be more Ted Lasso in the future, whether it's in the form of a fourth season or a spinoff or two.

Here's everything to know about what the future might hold for Ted Lasso.

Will there be a 'Ted Lasso' Season 4?

Everyone at Apple TV+, especially co-creator/executive producer/star Jason Sudeikis, has been coy about the future of Ted Lasso. The crew has implied up to just short of outright confirmation that Season 3 is the end, but they'll never say 'never.' The final episode of Season 3 wrapped up all the loose ends in a neat bow, so it very much felt like the end of the series. There may be other stories in the future, but this particular story — American football coach takes over British soccer team — is done.

“I only did the Boy Scouts for a little bit, but I always loved that notion of: leave the campsite better than you found it,” Sudeikis told The Guardian about what's next for the show and the character. “So if Ted Lasso is the American Mary Poppins, he wants to leave the Banks kids, and probably most importantly Mr. Banks, with the appreciation of flying a kite. And what I would wish for anyone involved with the show is: don’t cry that it’s over, but smile that it happened.”

"I think we've always meant it to be three seasons," Brendan Hunt, who co-created the show and plays Coach Beard, told Entertainment Weekly in 2021. "I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons. But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show." He added that "whatever [Sudeikis] decides, I will happily abide."

The Ted Lasso Twitter account kind of summed up the noncommittal, this-is-it-but-maybe-not attitude of Season 4's promotional efforts with a post celebrating the finale.

"A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin' to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match," the post says. "It's like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can't tell you what's happenin', but I sure as heck don't want it to end."

The tweet signals that it's the finale without explicitly saying so, and implies that there could be more — if Ted Lasso himself doesn't want it to end, maybe it doesn't have to?

Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt in 'Ted Lasso.' (Apple TV +)

Potential 'Ted Lasso' spinoffs

As far as spinoffs go, there has been a lot of hopeful speculation, but nothing official. However, Sudeikis has said he's open to the idea of the story continuing, so nothing's impossible.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," Sudeikis told Deadline shortly before Season 3 premiered. "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet— that being Season 3 — it’s flattering.” He added, "I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories.”

So what would a possible Ted Lasso spinoff be about? The cast themselves have some ideas. Sudeikis gave "a blanket, possible yes," to Entertainment Tonight's suggestion for a Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) spinoff.

"I don't see why not," he said. "I'm with you. As someone who gets to, you know, hang out with these people still, continuously through the editing process, I delight in their relationship."

Meanwhile, Waddingham joked she "would like an entire spinoff series — Higgins, Keeley and Rebecca just sitting in the stands of various football stadiums around the world being Muppet dickheads. Just banter," she said, describing a potential spinoff following the owner of AFC Richmond, her best friend and publicist and the team's director of football operations Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift). "I'm telling you, us three together — they are the best days," she said. "We literally can't believe we're being paid."

Brett Goldstein, who plays grumpy footballer-turned-coach Roy Kent and also serves as a writer on the show, pitched a joke spinoff idea to Entertainment Weekly. "I've got lots of ideas. Given that he dies at the end of this season," Goldstein teased. "I like GhostRoy, where he sort of haunts the school where [his niece] Phoebe goes, just to hang out with her. It would be spooky for a bit and then she'd just get used to having 'Ghost Roy' around."

But based on the hints Sudeikis has dropped and how Season 3 ended, we wouldn't be surprised if Ted Lasso continues without Ted Lasso. The show could either still be called Ted Lasso, or it could be an amicable version of a Roseanne/The Conners situation, where the sequel is the same show minus the titular star of the original.

Where to watch 'Ted Lasso'

All three seasons of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Apple TV+, so you can watch any time you need some positive vibes.