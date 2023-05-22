Everything the Cast and Crew of ‘Succession’ Have Said About Potential Spin-Offs

The end of Succession is nigh, but what about hopes for an expanded Waystar Royco universe? The HBO drama will air its series finale on Sunday, May 28, leaving behind enough quick-witted insults to make even the sharpest wordsmith proud. As viewers prepare to send the Roy family and their inner circle into the sunset, however, many fans can't help but wonder: Is that really it?

When Succession creator Jesse Armstrong announced in February that the fourth season of the show would be its last, it came as a pretty major bombshell. After all, the show is still one of the most critically-acclaimed shows on television and won the Emmy for outstanding drama series for both its second and third season.

It's hard to find a better example of going out on top. Still, in today's TV climate, reboots and revivals are all the rage – even in the world of prestige fare. Succession needs look no further than the Breaking Bad prequel series Better Call Saul, which wrapped up its run after six highly-regarded seasons in August, as an example of a beloved hour-long drama continuing to live on in high regard after its flagship sailed off into the sunset.

In the months leading up to the highly-anticipated Succession finale, Armstrong and his ensemble cast have been overwhelmed with questions about potential spin-offs. Here, we've rounded all of their answers into one spot.

Jesse Armstrong, creator

Since announcing Succession's fate, creator Jesse Armstrong has been dodging questions like "How dare you?" "How could you?" "Are you serious?" and, most importantly for this exercise, "What about a spin-off?"

When he broke the news about the end of the show to The New Yorker, he acknowledged it was going to be difficult to say goodbye.

"I feel sad, and I have the circus-has-left-town feeling that everyone gets who works on a production that’s good, and this one particularly so," Armstrong said. "I imagine I’ll be a little bit lonely, and wandering the streets of London in a funk, and wondering, 'What the f--k did I do?' I’ll probably be calling you up in about six months asking if people are ready for a reboot."

So, Armstrong got to thinking: What would a potential spin-off or reboot look like?

"I have caveated the end of the show, when I’ve talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite?" he theorized. "Maybe there’s something else that could be done, that harnessed what’s been good about the way we’ve worked on this. So that is another true feeling."

As for a specific spin-off idea? Don't worry, Armstrong's already thought about that, too.

At the Season 4 premiere in March, Armstrong jokingly told The Hollywood Reporter there had been “a certain movement for a[n] Oh Hugo spin-off about Hugo Baker [Fisher Stevens], the [Waystar Royco] vice president of comms living back with his daughter. We like felt that might be a good sitcom that we could’ve done.”

Casey Bloys, HBO CEO

However, HBO CEO Casey Bloys recently indicated that he's not so sure Succession sets itself up for a spin-off.

"I don't think so," Bloys told Variety in February, adding, "It doesn't seem to me that there’s something in Succession where you would go, 'Let's follow just this kid' or whatever."

Brian Cox (Logan Roy)

Macall B. Polay/HBO

While there's no spin-off in the cards for Logan Roy because he's, well, dead and buried (sort of), Brian Cox doesn't really think one makes sense anyway.

"I don't think there are any spin-offs, really," Cox told Deadline in April. He added, "I think it's unnecessary. You know, and Jesse [Armstrong], he's not going to do a spin-off. He wants to move on. He wants to go into other territories, you know?"

Still, that didn't prevent Cox from pitching one at the Season 4 premiere.

"I suppose Greg really would be the natural spin-off," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "'The Life of an Idiot' would be an interesting thing — a tall idiot at that."

Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy)

David M. Russell/HBO

Snook was on a similar wavelength to her TV dad when asked about spin-off ideas by The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "Tom and Greg, some sort of half-hour comedy setting up the head office in a Vancouver, Canadian outpost."

Matthew Mcfadyen (Tom Wambsgans)

David M. Russell/HBO

When it comes to taking the Tom and Greg show on the road, Mcfadyen asked: Why stick to North America?

"I always want to see Tom and Greg in Japan or Abu Dhabi or somewhere like that," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. "Somewhere else."

"They set up a think tank in Saudi Arabia or somewhere," Mcfadyen continued. "Somewhere that has a dreadful human rights record. 'Well, we're trying to change things.' Or getting things wrong in Tokyo and making terrible cultural faux pas."

Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg)

David Russell/HBO

It's not just his co-stars who have been waxing poetically about a potential Greg spin-off, as Nicholas Braun told E! News in March, "I'd play Greg forever if Jesse Armstrong lets me. He's been a great guy to be inside."

Braun proposed a show starring Greg and Tom – albeit a short one.

"We go off to Antarctica, and it's just the two of us trying to survive," Braun joked to Entertainment Weekly, "and then we die pretty quickly. We die after three or four episodes. And that's it."

We can't exactly envision Greg or Tom lasting much longer in a frozen tundra, so that checks out. However, Braun did pitch a spinoff idea that actually might work.

"You'd have to drop Tom and Greg into some weird world, drop them into the Philippines or something, drop them into some crazy weird micro-business world we never saw in the show," he told The Hollywood Reporter. That's the way."

