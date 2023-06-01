Everything Kim Cattrall Once Said About Not Wanting to Return to ‘Sex and the City’

It was the Sex and the City shocker felt 'round the world.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Kim Cattrall — who played Samantha Jones on all six seasons of Sex and the City, plus its two follow-up films — will return for a cameo appearance in the Season 2 finale of the SATC revival series And Just Like That… when it is released later this year.

The news came as a big surprise for many reasons, but mostly because Cattrall — whose character does not appear, but is referenced multiple times in Season 1 — had previously been very adamant about not participating on the show.

Furthermore, Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker — who reprised her role of Carrie Bradshaw onAnd Just Like That… — have had an ongoing feud for years.

In a 2017 interview with ITV's Piers Morgan, Cattrall said Parker "could have been nicer" about her decision not to return for a third Sex and the City film. Additionally, Cattrall said she had "never been friends" with Parker and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who play Miranda and Charlotte, respectively.

Cattrall doubled down on those remarks during a May 2022 interview with Variety, in which she said of her three former cast mates, "I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren't my friends. It was professional."

The actress said she hadn't watched any episodes of And Just Like That… — in which it's explained that Samantha now lives in London after a falling out with Carrie — and that she wasn't even approached about participating in the first place.

"I was never asked to be part of the reboot," she revealed. "I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media."

Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis pose for a portrait on the set of the HBO series Sex and the City. (Photo Courtesy of HBO/Getty Images) HBO/Getty

Ultimately, Cattrall explained it was pretty easy saying goodbye to the iconic character and franchise.

"Can you imagine going back to a job you did 25 years ago" she pondered. "And the job didn't get easier. It got more complicated in the sense of how are you going to progress with these characters? Everything has to grow, or it dies. I felt that when the series ended. I thought, that's smart, we're not repeating ourselves. And then the movie to end all the loose ends. And then there's another movie. And then there's another movie?"

When asked if her relationship with Parker would be too much of a roadblock for a potential And Just Like That… return, Cattrall said bluntly, "Well, it would never happen anyway. So nobody has to worry about that."

After being further questioned about whether she'd consider playing Samantha Jones again, Cattrall would not budge.

"That's a no," she said. "It's powerful to say no."



The second season of And Just Like That… premieres June 22 on Max.