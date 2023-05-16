Every Star Trek Movie Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score

Since 1979, 13 Star Trek movies have boldly gone to theaters across the globe. While some have soared to great heights and earned a beloved spot in the Star Trek canon, others have crashed and burned with critics and fans alike.

Here’s a list of all the Star Trek movies ranked according to critical scores on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Zachary Quinto and Chris Pine, "Star Trek" (Paramount Pictures)

1. 'Star Trek'

Critics score: 94%

Audience score: 91%

Young James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) and Spock (Zachary Quinto) attempt to put aside their differences aboard the USS Enterprise in order to defeat Romulan commander Nero (Eric Bana).

Why it’s Fresh: Director J.J. Abrams’ 2009 franchise reboot was praised for its striking visuals and bold script, and for simultaneously honoring the legacy of the past while also moving things into a new frontier. "In going back to tell the Enterprise story from the beginning," the San Francisco Chronicle’s Mick LaSalle wrote, "Star Trek presses collective emotional buttons people didn't even know they had."

Release Date: 2009

Cast: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy



Patrick Stewart, "Star Trek: First Contact" (Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

2. 'Star Trek: First Contact'

Critics score: 92%

Audience score: 89%

The Next Generation-era crew of the Enterprise travels back in time in an attempt to prevent a Borg ship from taking over Earth.

Why it’s Fresh: The movie, directed by franchise icon Jonathan Frakes, was commended for getting back to the roots of Star Trek lore with a bold, confident style. "First Contact does everything you'd want a Star Trek film to do," the Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan wrote, "and it does it with cheerfulness and style."

Release Date: 1996

Cast: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner

Zoe Saldaña, "Star Trek Beyond" (Paramount Pictures)

3. 'Star Trek Beyond'

Critics score: 86%

Audience score: 80%

After the Enterprise crash-lands on a mysterious world, the crew faces off with Krall (Idris Elba), a dictator who is trying to get his hands on a prized artifact on board the ship.

Why it’s Fresh: Critics heralded director Justin Lin’s threequel for its action sequences and for injecting a sense of humor back into the franchise. "It's not just a blast," the New Yorker’s Anthony Lane wrote, "but, at moments, a thing of beauty, alive to the comic awesomeness of being lost in space."

Release Date: 2016

Cast: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Idris Elba

William Shatner, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" (Paramount Pictures)

4. 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan'

Critics score: 86%

Audience score: 90%

When old nemesis Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalban) appears, Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and the Enterprise crew must stop him from using the terrifyingly powerful, planet-creating Genesis Device.

Why it’s Fresh: Wrath of Khan was hailed for its themes of humanity and power and Montalban’s performance as the charismatic villain Khan. More broadly, it was credited with getting the entire franchise back on track, with the Daily News‘ Ernest Leogrande arguing "Wrath of Khan is the movie that should have been made the first time around."

Release Date: 1982

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, Ricardo Montalban

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Star Trek Into Darkness" (Paramount Pictures)

5. 'Star Trek Into Darkness'

Critics score: 84%

Audience score: 89%

After most of Starfleet is destroyed, the Enterprise crew goes to battle with Khan, this time played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Why it’s Fresh: The film was applauded for its flashy style, energetic action scenes, and perhaps most of all, Cumberbatch’s devilish performance. Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers called him "a villain for the ages."

Release Date: 2013

Cast: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Benedict Cumberbatch

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country" (Ronald Siemoneit/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

6. 'Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country'

Critics score: 82%

Audience score: 83%

Kirk and the Enterprise’s doctor Leonard "Bones" McCoy (DeForest Kelley) are arrested for murder after the ship exchanges fire with a Klingon ship, and Spock is forced to pick up the pieces.

Why it’s Fresh: The Undiscovered Country marked the swan song for the original Star Trek cast and was lauded for its witty sense of humor and for being a lighter, breezier entry than Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. The Hollywood Reporter’s Henry Sheehan called it a "suitable farewell."

Release Date: 1991

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" (Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

7. 'Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home'

Critics score: 82%

Audience score: 81%

After receiving a distress call from Earth, the Enterprise crew travels back in time to retrieve a pod of humpback whales that Spock has determined will help eliminate the mysterious probe that has evaporated the planet’s oceans.

Why it’s Fresh: The movie is often considered the funniest in the entire canon, thanks largely to its fresh script. "Much of the fun to be found in the quite witty screenplay," the Sydney Morning Herald’s David Stratton wrote, "involves the bemused citizens of the future trying to cope with 20th-century life."

Release Date: 1986

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley

Merritt Butrick and Robin Curtis, "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

8. 'Star Trek III: The Search for Spock'

Critics score: 78%

Audience score: 64%

Following the events of Wrath of Khan, Kirk and the crew embark on a quest to return Spock’s body to his home planet, Vulcan.

Why it’s Fresh: Heavy on the spirituality and exposition, but light on the special effects, director Leonard Nimoy’s film earned marks for appealing to fans who craved some of the simplicity of the television series. But it was also a hit for non-fans, with the Los Angeles Times’ Kevin Thomas writing, "you may be surprised, especially if you're not really a Trekkie, to realize how moved you've been."

Release Date: 1984

Cast: William Shatner, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan

Michael Dorn, "Star Trek: Insurrection" (Paramount Pictures/Getty Images/Handout)

9. 'Star Trek: Insurrection'

Critics score: 55%

Audience score: 44%

Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the rest of the Enterprise crew rebel against Starfleet in order to save the peaceful Ba’ku people from a sinister plot.

Why it’s Rotten: While it was commended for its production value, the script was criticized by many for being plodding and slow. The Austin Chronicle’s Marc Savlov called it "a muddled, gimpy mess."

Release Date: 1998

Cast: Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, F. Murray Abraham

DeForest Kelly, William Shatner, and Leonard Nimoy, "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

10. 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture'

Critics score: 53%

Audience score: 42%

The Federation calls on Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise to contain a mysterious alien energy cloud hurtling toward Earth.

Why it’s Rotten: The movie — which reunited the cast 10 years after the original series ended — got flak from critics on initial release for its slow pace, though retrospective reviews have been more positive. Back then, the New York Times’ Vincent Canby compared the experience of watching the film to "attending your high-school class's 10th reunion at Caesar's Palace. Most of the faces are familiar, but the décor has little relationship to anything you've ever seen before."

Release Date: 1979

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley

Patrick Stewart and William Shatner, "Star Trek Generations" (Paramount Pictures)

11. 'Star Trek Generations'

Critics score: 48%

Audience score: 57%

Picard — with unexpected assistance from Capt. Kirk — tries to stop the villainous Dr. Soran (Malcolm McDowell), whose return to an extra-dimensional realm called the Nexus would have devastating consequences.

Why it’s Rotten: The seventh film in the Star Trek series was a passing of the torch from the original cast to The Next Generation, but was criticized for feeling like a bloated TV episode. "The plot holes are obvious and disconcerting, the sub-plots feel tacked-on, and the characters are both thinly-drawn and badly-played by actors well aware of the failings of the script," BBC.com’s Tom Coates wrote.

Release Date: 1994

Cast: Patrick Stewart, William Shatner, Malcolm McDowell

Brent Spiner and Patrick Stewart, "Star Trek: Nemesis"

12. 'Star Trek: Nemesis'

Critics score: 38%

Audience score: 49%

Picard is forced into a battle when new Romulan leader Shinzon (Tom Hardy) admits to being a Picard clone with his eyes set on destroying Earth.

Why it’s Rotten: Roger Ebert spoke for a lot of critics when he wrote that Nemesis showed the franchise was "out of gas." It was the last movie to feature the TV casts before Abrams’ cinematic reboot.

Release Date: 2002

Cast: Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Tom Hardy

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" (Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

13. 'Star Trek V: The Final Frontier'

Critics score: 22%

Audience score: 24%

A renegade Vulcan — who turns out to be Spock’s half-brother Sybok (Laurence Luckinbill) – hijacks the Enterprise on a search for God at the center of the galaxy.

Why it’s Rotten: Critics knocked the Shatner-directed The Final Frontier for uninspired action sequences, lousy special effects, and a generally unappealing visual aesthetic. The Washington Post’s Rita Kempley called it "a snoozola of astronomic proportions."

Release Date: 1989

Cast: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley