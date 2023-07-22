Every ‘Real Housewives’ Premiere, Ranked

It's not all that often that we get a brand new crop of housewives, especially in a city we already know and love. In Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City, Bravo completely revamped the series with a cool new cast and a cool new vibe. While Luann De Lesseps and Sonja Morgan have graduated to their own show with their names in the title — Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake — a fresh batch of modern housewives have taken up the apples and begun a new era of drama.

It's hard to deny that the premiere of Season 14 was a good time, but how does it compare to how other Real Housewives shows have introduced themselves to the world? We watched and rewatched the premieres of every Bravo and Bravo-adjacent show with Real Housewives in the title and ranked them from worst to best.

"The Real Housewives of D.C." Bravo

13. 'The Real Housewives of D.C.' (2010)

After taking a look back at the first episode of the fifth Housewives franchise, it's clear why this one didn't last more than one season. It feels desperate and sad. It's filled with a whole lot of discussion about how skinny some of the women are and a lot of bragging about who knows someone who knows the president. The only fun thing about it is foreshadowing the show-ending nonsense of Michaele Salahi and her then-husband Tareq Salahi breaching security and sneaking into a White House state dinner…on camera.

You can't even watch DC on Peacock. We had to purchase this episode, and it's the saddest $2 we've ever spent.

12. 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' (2006)

The one that started it all. The first ep of OC is deeply alarming in 2023. Jo De La Rosa's rich fiancé Slade Smiley wouldn't let her work, so she became a "woman of leisure," sitting on her kitchen counter in fuzzy slippers looking absolutely miserable. Jeana Keough said this: "My husband and his mother picked me out of several of his girlfriends because they thought I had the right build for their genetics."

This was filmed before Real Housewives was Real Housewives, so it's nowhere near the OC we know today, and it's also a lot more negative than other premieres. Instead of showing off their fabulous lives, it's more like these women are showing how their fabulous lives aren't as fabulous as they look. There's no sense of stardom, but there is a real sadness that shows how important the franchise's sense of humor eventually becomes.

"The Real Housewives of Miami" Bravo

11. 'Real Housewives of Miami' (2011)

The star of The Real Housewives of Miami (the first version) was always the iconic Mama Elsa, the late mother of Marysol Patton. She briefly gets the spotlight when Marysol seeks advice about her very young boyfriend, but otherwise this premiere is a bit of a bore. The big event is a fashion show where, after the show is over, Adriana de Moura decides to take to the runway and wobble her way down in order to show the other ladies how it's done. They're all just embarrassed for her, but it's not even embarrassing enough to make this episode interesting.

10. 'The Real Housewives of Miami' semi-reboot (2022)

While the first iteration of Miami was fine, the second, which premiered after an eight-year hiatus, was a vast improvement… after the first episode. You could argue that it doesn't count as a reboot because half the cast is the same, but it kind of feels like they're all more ready for the spotlight this time around. Unfortunately, the first episode doesn't really show that. It spends so much time on the intros and on Larsa Pippen defending her OnlyFans career that it doesn't have much time for things to actually happen, or to give a taste of the drama to come.

It did give us a new motto though, courtesy of Lisa Hochstein's parenting: "Life is not about iPad." So true.

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" Bravo

9. 'Real Housewives of Dallas' (2016)

Dallas fizzled after five seasons, but it made a heck of a grand entrance with LeeAnne Locken: actress, beauty queen, and former carny. Whoever cast a housewife who was raised in a carnival from the age of three was a bonafide genius, but she was the only premiere standout. Other than her introduction, the episode is a forgettable blur of arguments about how to properly behave at a charity event. Meh.

8. 'Real Housewives of New York' (2008)

RHONY's reboot makes a lot of sense after taking a look back at where it all began, when LuAnn de Lesseps and Ramona Singer had husbands and young kids but it was clear that they were destined for fame beyond notoriety in New York social circles. This was the first Real Housewives premiere after OC, and it's a huge improvement. The moms all get the focus, as opposed to their children, and they seem to be genuinely enjoying their lives while easily falling into entertaining petty drama.

These days, a show starring LuAnn, Ramona and/or future cast member Sonja Morgan is a completely different show about famous older reality stars who've long left behind housewifery. This first episode proves that New York's heyday had come and gone, and it was time to adapt.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Bravo

7. 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' (2010)

Beverly Hills is the first Real Housewives premiere that feels modern, both in terms of production quality and Housewives formula. Lisa Vanderpump introduces her over-the-top French chateau-inspired mansion, her dog Giggy, and her random houseguest Cedric, while Kim Richards offers a recap of her career as a child star, and Camille Grammer brags about her husband, Kelsey Grammer, and her four nannies for two children. It's all so perfectly ridiculous, with a tinge of the kind of darkness that comes with being Hollywood-adjacent.

The only problem is that the central drama of the first episode is Kyle Richards criticizing her sister Kim's every word and every move, and it's not fun to watch.

6. 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' (2022)

If you thought literally any other Real Housewives was rich, Dubai is on a different planet. Some of these women live in the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Imagine living in a building Tom Cruise once climbed! It kinda feels like a docuseries specifically about fabulous supermodel Chanel Ayan, who introduces herself by posing in all gold in a desert photoshoot and causes drama when she's not invited to Caroline Stanbury's bachelorette boat party. Later, at a dinner party meant to sage the group's energy, Chanel is pissed when the boat party becomes a topic of conversation. "Why are we talking about something I wasn't part of?" she demands. "Can we move on and talk about something I'm part of?" And that was after she arrived and announced, "I saw myself in the mirror, and I loved myself. I was like, stunning Ayan, so cheers everyone!"

The impossible wealth combined with the cultural aspects of living in Dubai make for a no-brainer of a series, and that's clear from this first episode.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" Gavin Bond/Bravo

5. 'The Real Housewives of New York' reboot (2023)

While it's weird to watch RHONY without LuAnn or Sonja, Bravo did its best to find some new big personalities who can also represent the life of a 2023 housewife, which is clearly very different from a 2008 housewife. These women are like fancier and slightly wackier versions of women you might know in real life, or at least women you follow on Instagram. It's the most aspirational that Housewives has ever been, even when they're having dumb arguments about whether or not cheese is chic, and whether or not Sai De Silva questioned the chicness of eating cheese.

Jenna Lyons is clearly the standout, but she's also the most well-known going into the show, so all the women have time to shine, and it feels like they will. It's honestly impressive that Bravo managed to take a dated franchise and make it feel current, though there's plenty of time for future episodes to mess things up. Let's just hope the new RHONY stays Real Housewives and doesn't veer too far into Selling Sunset territory. Just stay away from those mindless girl boss anthems, Bravo!

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Bravo

4. 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' (2009)

One word: bubbies. Teresa Giudice was very clearly the star of Jersey on day one, no matter how hard Danielle Staub tried to compete. But where Danielle was trying too hard, Teresa was hysterical and ridiculous by just existing. She covered her entire new house with granite and explained that she doesn't want to live in a house where someone else lived, because "that's gross." She also spent thousands on furniture and clothes, with no regard for the upcoming recession. "I hear the economy's crashing, so that's why I pay cash!"

The other women — mostly Manzos and people related to Manzos — are boring in comparison, but provide a nice amount of rich New Jersey normalcy to balance out Teresa's rich New Jersey quirkiness. Danielle doesn't fit into either of those categories, but her immediate abrasiveness and the resulting feud is a portrait of what's coming. And of course, what's coming is a table flip accompanied by Teresa shouting, "Prostitution whore!"

3. 'Real Housewives of Potomac' (2016)

When you go to Karen Huger's birthday party, even if Karen Huger is not yet present, don't you dare sit in what you obviously know will be her seat at the head of the table. In her anger at Gizelle Bryant's obvious breach of etiquette, Grand Dame Karen established herself as a Housewives powerhouse, making it clear why the other women seem to be willing to bow down to her.

This premiere also establishes immediately that nearby Potomac was a way better idea than the failed Real Housewives of D.C., and is far superior to Dallas, which premiered just a couple months later.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Bravo

2. 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City '(2020)

SLC is the modern GOAT in terms of introductions, though that first episode is a lot more troublesome in hindsight because its star is undoubtedly Jen Shah. Jen Shah is currently in prison for fraud, but before we knew she was a criminal, she was simply the woman who threw her friend Meredith Marks an extravagant birthday party that had literally nothing to do with Meredith Marks.

If we do our best to forget about Jen being in prison for the time being, the episode is one for the ages. Not only does it feature every woman explaining her relationship to Mormonism, but Jen and Mary M. Cosby get into an incredible fight over the time that Mary said Jen "smelled like hospital." Hospital smells give Mary PTSD from the time she got all her odor glands removed! Jen smelled like hospital because she had just been visiting her aunt who had both of her legs amputated! Has there ever been a better, dumber argument?

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Bravo

1. 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' (2008)

Never forget Kim Zolciak introducing herself by saying, "I'm a Black woman trapped in a white woman's body." Atlanta was firing on all cylinders from the very beginning thanks to Shereé Whitfield's extravagant party, with a guest list overseen by an assistant who forgot to put NeNe Leakes' name on it. Kim and NeNe went to the party together, but had to stop at a gas station so Kim could change into her dress. She had tried it on earlier in the day but it was simply too big for her tiny frame, so the designer took it home and altered it to fit. NeNe then had to hold up a coat while Kim changed. Then, they didn't even go to the party because NeNe's name wasn't on the list, and she was so offended that she decided to throw a fit in the yard and then leave. It's perfection.

All seasons of all Real Housewives installments (other than DC) are streaming on Peacock.